UNCASVILLE — Tim Barrette and Donovan Clingan made a pact. “Donovan made a promise to me and he was loyal to me,” the Bristol Central coach said Monday night after his No. 1 team overwhelmed No. 3 East Catholic, 74-59, in The Day of New London Holiday Classic. “I made a promise to him we would play the best competition I could get.

BASKETBALL ・ 20 HOURS AGO