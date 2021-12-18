ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter’s goal lifts Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Malcolm Subban made a save so spectacular, it left the Pittsburgh Penguins muttering to themselves. Not that it mattered in the end. Not with the way the Penguins are playing, no matter who is in the opposing net. Jeff Carter redirected a centering pass from Kris...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tuesday's Penguins-Devils game postponed

The Penguins’ home game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday has been postponed by the NHL for what the league described as covid-related issues impacting the Devils. A make-up date has yet to be determined. The Penguins’ next scheduled game is a home contest against the Philadelphia Flyers...
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
The Sault News

Tallaire’s OT goal lifts Eagles past Cubs

SAULT STE. MARIE — Chase Tallaire’s second goal of the game, coming on a breakaway 24 seconds into overtime, lifted the Soo Eagles past the Greater Sudbury Cubs 4-3 in Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League action Saturday at Pullar Stadium. Having started the season 12-0 when scoring first...
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
