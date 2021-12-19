Salem defeats Cumberland - Girls basketball recap
Salem defeated Cumberland 41-19 in Salem behind 15 points and five rebounds from freshman Nora Ausland. Kaela Nichols added 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Emilee Sayers had...www.nj.com
