Steve Kerr helped bring the University of Arizona basketball team to prominence in the Lute Olson era, notably with their play in the 1988 NCAA Tournament and the Final Four. Kerr was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 1988 NBA draft. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, then the Orlando Magic. He signed with the Chicago Bulls in 1993 and won three NBA Championships with the team. In 1999, he moved to the San Antonio Spurs. He won two championships with the Spurs, with a brief stop at the Portland Trailblazers in between.

