KMA Video Stream: Western Iowa Conference Tournament (Wrestling)

(KMAland) -- Iowa went 2-0 at the Journeyman Duals while Missouri went 1-1 and UNI suffered two defeats on Monday. Check out the full college wrestling rundown below. Iowa: The Hawkeyes moved to 6-0 in dual action with wins over Central Michigan (44-0) and Lehigh (28-7) at the Journeyman Duals in Niceville, Florida. Abe Assad (184) picked up a pin for the Hawkeyes against Central Michigan while Spencer Lee (125) and Austin DeSanto (133) won by tech fall, Max Murin (149) won by major decision and Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) won by decision. Alex Marinelli (165) won by disqualification while Tony Cassioppi (285) won by injury default.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO