KMA Video Stream: Western Iowa Conference Tournament (Wrestling)

(Denison) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys basketball team has leaned on some defensive tweaks and a balanced offense on their way to a 6-1 start. The Monarchs have wins over MVAOCOU, Storm Lake, Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood, OABCIG and Clarinda, while their lone loss is to undefeated and state-ranked Harlan. "Going into...
OGDEN, Iowa — Two Panorama grapplers earned conference titles when the Panthers visited Ogden Saturday for the annual WCAC tourney. Interstate-35 won the team crown with 176.5 points, with Woodward-Granger second at 149 and Pleasantville third at 141. Ogden (139.5) was fourth, with West Central Valley (116), Earlham (112), Panorama (111), AC/GC (100.5) and Van Meter (72) in tow.
(KMAland) -- Iowa went 2-0 at the Journeyman Duals while Missouri went 1-1 and UNI suffered two defeats on Monday. Check out the full college wrestling rundown below. Iowa: The Hawkeyes moved to 6-0 in dual action with wins over Central Michigan (44-0) and Lehigh (28-7) at the Journeyman Duals in Niceville, Florida. Abe Assad (184) picked up a pin for the Hawkeyes against Central Michigan while Spencer Lee (125) and Austin DeSanto (133) won by tech fall, Max Murin (149) won by major decision and Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) won by decision. Alex Marinelli (165) won by disqualification while Tony Cassioppi (285) won by injury default.
(Las Vegas) -- The Drake/Saint Louis men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The game was slated to take place in Las Vegas, but it will not happen due to COVID-19 protocols within the Saint Louis program. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team has lived up to the hype this season behind an impressive start from junior Brayden Lund. The leader of the KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Vikings (6-0) joined Upon Further Review on Wednesday to discuss the fantastic start, which recently earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys, AHSTW and Harlan moved up three spots in the latest boys basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Blue Devils are now No. 5 in Class 1A while the Vikings are right behind them at No. 6. Abraham Lincoln slid to No. 2 in Class...
(Manhattan) -- The women’s basketball game scheduled between Kansas State and UIC for Wednesday has been canceled. Due to COVID-related issues within the Tier I personnel of the UIC program the game will not happen. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.
(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball game against UMBC, scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases. The announcement comes after the women’s game, that was to be played Tuesday afternoon, also against UMBC, was cancelled after positive […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — The 58th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of all tournament participants,” according to a release on the Northwestern website. The tournament was scheduled for Dec. 29-30 at NOW Arena.
(Sioux City) -- Former Tri-Center standout quarterback Bryson Freeberg just finished up a dream season as a contributor for the NAIA national champion Morningside. Morningside finished a perfect 14-0 season this past Saturday in Durham, North Carolina with a 38-28 win over Grand View. “It’s the longest season I’ve ever...
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley volleyball star Ella Myler is still more than a year and a half away from graduation. However, she’s found her next landing spot. The 6-foot-0 junior standout announced a commitment to Wayne State late last week. On Tuesday’s Upon Further Review, the Big Reds star talked about her decision.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1347: Tuesday, December 21st. Justin Fields looks good, but it's time to get Matt Nagy outta there. Tri-Center alum & Morningside national champion Bryson Freeberg. Missouri Valley junior Ella Myler. MLB Hot Stove Tuesday with Matt Goldman.
(Council Bluffs) -- The Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls rode one of their patented second-half runs to a 55-34 victory over Hawkeye Ten foe Lewis Central Tuesday night on KMA 960. "I thought we had a great second half," said Glenwood Coach Brian Rasmussen. "It's always tough playing at...
