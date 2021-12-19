ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

3 of the highest-rated true wireless earbuds at bargain prices

By David Carnoy, CNET.com
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of wireless earbud alternatives to Apple’s AirPods for under $100 — but what if you’re looking for something even cheaper? And while there are certainly a lot of earbuds that cost $60 or less, only a few stand out, and several are surprisingly good for the price. As...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
bigrapidsnews.com

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#True Wireless#Wireless Charging#Usb C#Soundpeats Air 3
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
SFGate

$100 off Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds sounds pretty good to me

Big news from Deal Mountain where the jewel-adorned Deal Demigods just raised their tridents to the sky to conjure the Deal of the Day: Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds for 149.95 pathetic human dollars ($149.95, in other words). Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

How to choose the right wireless speaker for you

Wireless speakers were once notorious for prioritising convenience over sound quality – but the tide has long since turned. Retaining the ease of use, often vast and varied connectivity, and the compact, one-box designs that make them so popular, wireless speakers have evolved to deliver excellent sound quality – and the best are good enough to be classed as 'hi-fi' these days.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The 7 Best Portable Photo Printers for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Photo sharing may seem restricted to social media, but printable photos still exist. If you’ve been shopping around for a portable photo printer that will bring your favorite memories into the palm of your hand, we collected a list of some of the best, and most affordable options to buy, based on customer reviews. For additional shopping guides see our picks for the best...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Samsung leapfrogs Xiaomi in global wireless earbuds shipments

Samsung’s smartphone division might not be doing too hot when it comes to market share. Thankfully, its wireless earbuds seem to be doing a lot better according to a recent survey conducted by market research firm Canlys. Samsung’s global wireless earbud shipments rose by 12.7% in Q3, 2021. It shipped a total of 8.7 million units this quarter, which is a million units over last quarter’s 7.7 million units.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

EKSA GT1 Cobra True Wireless Gaming Earbuds review: Perfect Switch and mobile gaming companion

The Nintendo Switch is portable, but for a while it couldn't connect with wireless Bluetooth headphones, which was a bummer. However, now that the functionality is available, it's nice having the best wireless headphones to use with it, whether you're playing on the couch or on-the-go. These provide easy Bluetooth pairing, excellent sound quality, and a wireless connection to make your gaming experience that much more convenient.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

OnePlus Reveals New Z2 Wireless Earbuds

Chinese electronics company OnePlus has revealed its new wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come with 38 hours of battery life. For something so small, the Z2 buds are packed with features, including Active Noise Cancellation and Google Fast Pair for an instant connection, according to OnePlus. To facilitate this long battery life, the buds support Fast Charge, which can deliver a five-hour charge in roughly 10 minutes.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

The 2022 AirPods Pro 2 are the wireless earbuds I know I'll buy

Apple's AirPods Pro are getting a radical redesign in 2022, according to well connected Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. As MacRumors reports, the second generation AirPods Pro 2 will launch in the last quarter of 2022 and will boast an entirely new design that gets rid of the stem completely in favour of something more like the Beats Fit Pro earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories

Advertorial by Poweradd: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Poweradd is a manufacturer that specializes in all sorts of useful accessories for your mobile devices — from multi-port wall outlets, to portable batteries, to wireless headphones. Having been around since 2010, Poweradd has established the know-how and the processes needed to build successful products to enhance your digital life.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Baseus Launches W11 True Wireless Earbuds With Distinctive New Features

Industry-leading consumer electronics brand unveils premium earbuds at an affordable price. Baseus, a leading electronics brand for reasonably priced premium electronics for consumers wanting high-quality and trendy products, announced its launch of the W11 True Wireless Earbuds ($60.00). The high-quality wireless earbuds are made with distinct various charging options, digital app preferences and personalization, and impeccable sound quality, separating them from other earbuds on the market. Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers and built-in environmental noise cancellation microphones, the earbuds suppress outside noise while amplifying the user’s voice during calls and bringing high-quality audio for favorite music and games.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds review

Not exactly flawless, but the Jabra Elite 3 are nevertheless an engaging listen. We’re used to Jabra headphones and earbuds being there-or-thereabouts at their price-point. But what we’re not quite as used to is Jabra headphones and earbuds being quite so aggressively priced – these Elite 3 are the most affordable true wireless in-ears the company has ever delivered.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy