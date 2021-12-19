ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Lou Holtz Hall of Fame opens for Christmas event

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lou Holtz Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame has reopened after being closed for the last year.

To celebrate, they held a Christmas Open House Saturday afternoon. The event is the first public admission to the museum since its closing due to the pandemic.

Guests were able to listen to live music, explore the museum and its displays and talk with Santa.

Santa provided a free gift for each attendee, along with a chance to win a complete Lionel electric freight train donated by Crouse Hardware in North Lima.

“After a year of restoring the place and getting everything back together it definitely feels great to see people in here, seeing people from out of town and seeing people from in town that maybe haven’t been here yet,” said Hall of Fame volunteer Kade Reynolds.

A grand reopening is tentatively scheduled for early spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

