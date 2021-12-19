A Lafayette man is facing attempted first-degree murder charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is under arrest for attempted first-degree murder.

Deavan Lando, 25, was quickly apprehended and arrested after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette around 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning, when they heard suspected gunshots. Detectives say multiple shots were fired at a vehicle with two people inside, striking the vehicle.

Lando was arrested with the help of the Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Police Department. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

No injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

