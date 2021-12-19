ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veritas Investments Announces New Program to Forgive Uncovered Portions of Back-Rent Owed by Residential Tenants

Cover picture for the articleVeritas Investments — SF's largest landlord, which owns and manages some 250 residential properties in the city — announced this week it will not require tenants to pay their overdue rent caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In what's being described as a "first-of-its-kind rent relief program" by...

sfist.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline is approaching for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
longisland.com

$100 Million in Rent Supplements Announced for Struggling New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million is available for counties to help homeless individuals and families leave the shelter system for a permanent home by providing rental assistance. The funds may also help very low-income New Yorkers pay their rent and increase their housing security. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the New York State Rental Supplement Program will provide funding to localities in all 57 counties and New York City to offer rental assistance to individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness or facing the imminent loss of housing.
NBC Bay Area

SF's Largest Landlord Launches Program to Cover Back Rent for Tenants Denied State Funds

San Francisco's largest landlord earlier this week announced it will forgive the uncovered portion of back-rent owed by tenants unable to pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With California's eviction moratorium having expired more than two months ago, thousands of renters across the state have been faced with finding the funds to pay back rent incurred during the pandemic or face eviction.
ourquadcities.com

COVID-19 relief money available to help Illinois tenants pay rent

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many — emotionally, mentally, physically and financially. Through the Illinois Rental Payment Program, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is helping to provide rental assistance to tenants to eliminate the stresses of housing during an already stressful time. “As of yesterday, we...
cnsmaryland.org

Victory for tenants: Montgomery County Council passes rent stabilization bill

Victory for tenants: Montgomery County Council passes rent stabilization bill. Rockville, MD- The Montgomery County Council unanimously passes Bill 30-21 which aims to help struggling tenants from losing their homes. The bill limits rent increases and prohibits landlords from charging late fees for the next six months. Local advocates say this is a victory for tenants that are still recovering from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond.com

Chesterfield County rent relief program running out of money, no longer accepting new applications

Chesterfield County’s rent relief program will not accept any new applications from families facing eviction unless the county receives additional federal funding. The county received $18.8 million from the federal government to help families who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending applications submitted through its nonprofit partner, Area Congregations Together in Service , will exhaust the remainder of that sum, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Bakersfield Californian

CityServe seeks to help landlords, tenants with rent

Staff at CityServe's Eviction Prevention Starting Point program are planning to visit the communities of Lamont and Mojave this week, according to a news release Monday. Trained CityServe staff will be available at the following times and locations to assist landlords and tenants through the application process so they can obtain rent relief quickly: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Lamont Living Waters on 8300 Collison St., Lamont; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Church, at 16027 M St. in Mojave.
roi-nj.com

Veris Residential establishes at-the-market share offering program

Jersey City-based Veris Residential Inc., the newly rebranded Mack-Cali Realty Corp., said Tuesday that it is establishing an at-the-market share offering program through which the company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $200 million in shares of its common stock. The company said it will use...
eastcountytoday.net

AG Announces Judgment Against Real Estate Investment Company for Unlawfully Evicting Tenants from Foreclosed Properties

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a $3.5 million judgment against Wedgewood, a Los Angeles county-based real estate investment company, resolving allegations that Wedgewood unlawfully evicted tenants from properties purchased at foreclosure sales. Wedgewood is a prominent player in residential foreclosures in California, buying, refurbishing, and selling foreclosed properties at a profit. In order to resell the properties quickly, Wedgewood removes any existing tenants and is alleged to have used a variety of unlawful and harassing tactics to accomplish this goal. Today’s judgment will substantially reform Wedgewood’s business model to ensure that tenants of Wedgewood-purchased properties are afforded full rights and protections under federal, state, and local laws.
