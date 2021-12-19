ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube TV Loses ESPN, All Disney Channels in Standoff

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV you might have noticed that all of the Disney-owned channels have been removed from the television provider. So much for cutting the cord, as 15 channels have been taken off of the online streaming alternative. It wasn’t long ago when folks just wanted...

The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
Sportico

Disney, Google Reach Deal for YouTube TV

Disney and Google said they reached a deal to restore ESPN, ABC and other channels to YouTube TV, two days after a contract dispute knocked them off the streamer, Variety reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Google said the price for YouTube TV would remain $64.99/month with the Disney renewal but that it would still grant the $15 credit to users that it promised when the networks went dark Friday night after the companies had failed to reach a new deal. “We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand...
Soaps In Depth

Porter Fasullo Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The role of Danny Morgan was recast back in the Nov. 24 episode but a month later, the previous portrayer, Porter Fasullo, said a heartfelt goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. He shared his message along with a series of photos of himself posing in front of the GH stage door by himself and with some of his castmates.
