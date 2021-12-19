Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from New Britain

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple families have been displaced after Hartford firefighters responded to a second alarm fire at a three-story home on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the 400 block of New Britain Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a fire at a three-family home. The second alarm was called at 4 p.m. Firefighters say the fire was on the third floor, and then extended into the attic and second floor.

