Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from New Britain

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police say that as part of a continuing investigation into a social media threat involving a student at Ansonia High School, two more students were arrested. Police say that during the course of their investigation, additional threatening messages were discovered and the involved students each admitted to their involvement in the messages. A 16-year-old male student and a 14-year-old female student were arrested, each was charged with Threatening First Degree and Breach of Peace Second Degree and they were referred to juvenile authorities.
Comments / 1