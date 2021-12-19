ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain police have issued a silver alert for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Nigeah Pinnock was last seen wearing a black jacket and red and black...

