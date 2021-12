Though one police department is already using 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers in an official capacity, Ford has not yet developed an official police version of the Mach-E. Rather, a Ford Mustang Mach-E concept recently debuted in the UK, while another pilot vehicle, which utilizes a Mach-E GT drivetrain, was sent to the Michigan State Police for evaluation, where it passed the department’s testing. Now, MSP has released its entire 2021 Police Vehicle Evaluation, and it seems as if the one-off Mach-E is lacking in at least one area.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO