ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

St. Rose defeats Penn Charter (PA) - Girls basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rosie Scognamiglio led the way for St. Rose, No. 12 team in the NJ.com top 20, with 20 points as it defeated Penn Charter (PA) 58-47 at St. John Vianney...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 9 Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys Basketball recap

Jack Seidler starred for Marlboro, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in its 89-56 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Zack Molod added 15 points for Marlboro, which hit nine 3-pointers as a team and led 53-25 at halftime. Jonathan Spatola added 12 points in the victory.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 St. Joseph (Met.) over Perth Amboy - Boys basketball recap

St. Joseph (Met.) picked up another win on Tuesday as it downed Perth Amboy in an 87-66 final in Metuchen. St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the year while Perth Amboy falls to 1-1. Kevin Clemons paced Perth Amboy with 18 points and six rebounds while Lorenzo Perez produced 14 points, five dimes and two boards. Justin Quintero registered 12 points and two boards as Xavier Silva posted 11 points and one steal in the loss.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Winslow - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led Camden Catholic with 19 points in a hard-fought 58-56 win against Winslow in Cherry Hill. Andrew Crawford (11) and Nate Jean Baptiste (10) had double figures for Camden Catholic (3-0), which saw Luke Kennevan put the team up two late at the free throw line. Jeremiah Bright...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Basketball
Holmdel, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Eastern Christian over Saddle Brook - Boys basketball recap

Jean Italien paced Eastern Christian with 14 points in its 47-32 win against Saddle Brook in North Haledon. Jake Faasse chipped in for Eastern Christian with 13 points. Joe Quimby supplied a game-high 24 points for Saddle Brook (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Northern Highlands - Boys basketball recap

Senior guard Nick Ender scored 23 points to lead Wayne Valley to a 67-51 victory over Northern Highlands in Wayne. Ender nailed five three-pointers while his teammate, senior forward Kam Green, chipped in 17 points and junior forward Krenar Shaqiri tallied 10. Northern Highlands (1-2) was led by guard Jack...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Cranford - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Lawlor posted a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds to spark Summit to a 57-37 win over Cranford in Summit. Lawlor added four assists, five blocks and two steals in a terrific all-around performance. Laurel Zona knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Summit improved to 2-0.
CRANFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Levins, Sheehan lead Haddon Township past Haddon Heights (Photos)

Tyler Levins and Timothy Sheehan were an unstoppable one-two combination for Haddon Township as they combined for 37 points in a 46-25 victory over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Levins, a junior, matched his career-high with 19 points, while Sheehan, a senior, scored 18 for Haddon Township (2-1), which jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead and never looked back.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson over Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in Johnson’s 57-37 win over Brearley in Kenilworth. Joseph Carney recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards and Lucas Zamboni added 10 points and six assists in the win. Johnson (1-2) jumped out to...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Roselle Catholic over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Wilcher’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists fueled Roselle Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 82-40 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Jamarques Lawrence scored 14 points and Braxton Jones had 10 for Roselle Catholic (2-1), which led 37-20 at halftime. Akil Watson scored nine points, Rich Brisco had eight points with six rebounds, and Tarik Watson added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Charter Lrb#St John Vianney#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Kittatinny defeats Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

Matt Russell led the way for Kittatinny with 16 points in its 57-45 victory over Kinnelon in Newton. Heading into halftime leading 21-13, Kittatinny was able to notch 21 points in the third quarter to take a 42-28 lead entering the fourth. Along with Russell, Mike Zoellner also tallied 14...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Mahwah defeats Fort Lee - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Appiah accounted for more than half of Mahwah’s total with 29 points and 14 rebounds in its 50-45 win over Fort Lee in Fort Lee. Appiah also sunk five threes while notching three blocks and two steals. Nico Masi recorded eight points for Mahwah (3-0) while Kiernan Moynihan...
MAHWAH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Verona over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Emily Baumgard scored 13 points as Verona defeated Waldwick, 49-36, in Verona. Nathalie DeLeon had 12 points with five rebounds for Verona (1-0), which used a 15-8 fourth quarter run to pull away and give head coach Brian Dorf his first career win. Brooke Rienecker added eight points and Lauren Kobernick chipped in with six points and four rebounds.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Salem defeats Pitman - Girls basketball recap

Genevieve Bechard led the way for Salem with 18 points and eight rebounds in its 55-36 win over Pitman in Pitman. Salem jumped out to a 34-17 in the first half and never looked back on its way to the victory. Kaela Nichols also tallied 11 points while Emilee Sayers...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Shawnee over Washington Twp. - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott posted a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead Shawnee in a 54-16 win over Washington Twp in Sewell. The win keeps Shawnee unbeaten at 3-0. Avery Kessler added on nine points, nine steals and nine assists to the win while Nicole Miller tallied...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
177K+
Followers
86K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy