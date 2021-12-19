St. Rose defeats Penn Charter (PA) - Girls basketball recap

St. Joseph (Met.) picked up another win on Tuesday as it downed Perth Amboy in an 87-66 final in Metuchen. St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the year while Perth Amboy falls to 1-1. Kevin Clemons paced Perth Amboy with 18 points and six rebounds while Lorenzo Perez produced 14 points, five dimes and two boards. Justin Quintero registered 12 points and two boards as Xavier Silva posted 11 points and one steal in the loss.

PERTH AMBOY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO