YPSILANTI, MI — Looking to watch the Capital One Orange Bowl without having to pay the hefty costs of traveling to Hard Rock stadium in Miami?. Well, you can see Michigan meet Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal game live on the jumbo screen at Cinemark’s Ann Arbor 20 theater, 4100 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO