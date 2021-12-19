ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Benjamin lifts Mount St. Mary's over Morgan St. 74-60

 3 days ago

Jalen Benjamin had 17 points and eight assists and Mount St. Mary's beat Morgan State 74-60 on Saturday.

Mezie Offurum had 14 points for Mount St. Mary's (4-8). Jaylin Gibson added 13 points and Nana Opoku 11 with five blocks.

Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points for the Bears (4-7), Seventh Woods 11 points and Malik Miller grabbed eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights

