Wabash Valley Dragway is helping those affect by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials with the Wabash Valley Dragway collected donations to aid those affected by the deadly tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday.

Wabash Valley Dragway Marketing Director Tabatha Veach said that they’ve received dozens of donations during the week.

Veach and other officials with the dragway will drive down to Mayfield to personally deliver supplies to those affected.

“I know if it was any of us, those individuals would be up here helping us,” Veach said. “The least that we could do is give it back and be there for them.”

