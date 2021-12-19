ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wabash Valley Dragway is helping those affect by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky

By Terry Craig
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Officials with the Wabash Valley Dragway collected donations to aid those affected by the deadly tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday.

Wabash Valley Dragway Marketing Director Tabatha Veach said that they’ve received dozens of donations during the week.

Veach and other officials with the dragway will drive down to Mayfield to personally deliver supplies to those affected.

“I know if it was any of us, those individuals would be up here helping us,” Veach said. “The least that we could do is give it back and be there for them.”

Owners see a boost in holiday shopping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is in full force. Co-Owner of The Apple House Home and Garden Center Ryan Cummins said that sales have been good for his store during the holiday season. “We’ve been very happy with the response by our customers and the interest […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Couple helps catch man wanted in boy’s fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A couple who allowed a man to spend a night in their trailer called Indianapolis police after learning that he was wanted for a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy. Katie Book says she saw references to John Killough Jr. on Facebook after he spent Friday night outside their home. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local group helping with tornado clean-up in Kentucky

BENTON, Ky. (WTWO/WAWV) – Benton was one of the towns hit by a tornado as severe storms blew in Kentucky. “Helping His Hands Disaster Response” from Vincennes is in Benton taking part in clean-up efforts. Director of “Helping His Hands” Scott Shipman and volunteers travel around the country providing manpower and disaster related items to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Tropical Smoothie Café makes its debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tropical Smoothie Café made its debut in Terre Haute on Saturday. This is its first location in town, and its Manager Denise Talcott said the store had a big crowd for its grand opening this morning. “We have an amazing team thus far and that’s a direct reflections with the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Food drive downtown on Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – “Miracle on 7th Street” is sponsoring a canned food drive downtown on Dec. 17. You can pull-up and drop-off non-perishable food or monetary donations at a collection site between 6th and 7th Streets on Wabash Avenue. The collection will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
