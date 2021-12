The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy introduced fans to the Knights of Ren, a mysterious clan of dark side Force users who were led by Kylo Ren. Like so many things in the Sequel Trilogy films, the full story and explanation of how the Knights of Ren fit into Star Wars lore largely fell by the wayside, leaving a lot of fans irritated – especially when the Knights of Ren (and Ben Solo) all fell in battle during The Rise of Skywalker's finale. Since the Sequel Trilogy film ended, it's fallen to Star Wars' other media platforms to fill in the gaps about the Knights of Ren – and now we're getting another key piece of their story!

