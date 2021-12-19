ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams activate WR Odell Beckham Jr., 5 others from COVID-19 list

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams activated receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Darrell Henderson and four other players from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Los Angeles also activated cornerback Donte’ Deayon, linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson from the COVID-19 list. The Rams added offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and defensive back Robert Rochell to the list, leaving the team with 25 players on it.

The large outbreak prompted the Rams’ home game against the Seattle Seahawks to be moved from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night.

–Field Level Media

