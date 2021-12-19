Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

The Foundry Show is back. They are a unique group of artists that self-produces an annual seven day holiday sale that runs over the course of two weeks. To accomplish this, member/artists participate in the creation and running of the show. The first weekend has passed but this weekend – December 10th through 12th – The Foundry Show will complete its season offering. Whether you come for the show or with a handy shopping list in your pocket, this is how to start – or finish – your holiday shopping – and meet the artists and talk with them about their work, their process, and the business of art.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO