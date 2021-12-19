Million Bulb Walk named to Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The millions of lights in Norfolk’s botanical garden are gaining national recognition after being named to USA Today’s 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list for 2021.

After a national contest, Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk was named as one of the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2021 . The annual list, from USA Today, recognizes “light shows” that “brighten up botanical gardens across the United States.”

Coming in at number 6, the Million Bulb Walk joins GardenFest of Lights in Richmond as the only two winners from the same state.

The Top 10 winners are as follows:

A Longwood Christmas – Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, PA Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden – Richmond, VA Nights of a Thousand Candles – Brookgreen Gardens – Murrells Inlet, S.C. Gardens Aglow – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens – Boothbay, ME Illuminations – Botanica – Wichita, KS Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk – Norfolk Botanical Garden – Norfolk, Virginia Galaxy of Lights – Huntsville Botanical Garden – Huntsville, AL Lights in Bloom – Marie Selby Botanical Gardens – Sarasota, FL Garden Glow – Missouri Botanical Garden – St. Louis, MO River of Lights – ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden – Albuquerque, NM

Voters put the Norfolk light display in the top 10 on the USA Today 10Best list in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Last year, it placed 7th .

The lights will light up a mile-long path through the gardens from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each night from November 12 to January 2. Event organizers say this year’s path is brand new and will feature new lighting features, including The Wall of Light that highlights the garden’s NATO Tower.

Tickets for the event went on sale on October 1 and can be purchased online . Those wanting to buy tickets in person will be charged an additional $5 walk-up fee.

