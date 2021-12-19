ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Million Bulb Walk named to Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The millions of lights in Norfolk’s botanical garden are gaining national recognition after being named to USA Today’s 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list for 2021.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

After a national contest, Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk was named as one of the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights for 2021 . The annual list, from USA Today, recognizes “light shows” that “brighten up botanical gardens across the United States.”

LIVING LOCAL HOLIDAY GUIDE | 2021

Coming in at number 6, the Million Bulb Walk joins GardenFest of Lights in Richmond as the only two winners from the same state.

Million Bulb Walk returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden Nov. 12-Jan. 2

The Top 10 winners are as follows:

  1. A Longwood Christmas – Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square, PA
  2. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden – Richmond, VA
  3. Nights of a Thousand Candles – Brookgreen Gardens – Murrells Inlet, S.C.
  4. Gardens Aglow – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens – Boothbay, ME
  5. Illuminations – Botanica – Wichita, KS
  6. Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk – Norfolk Botanical Garden – Norfolk, Virginia
  7. Galaxy of Lights – Huntsville Botanical Garden – Huntsville, AL
  8. Lights in Bloom – Marie Selby Botanical Gardens – Sarasota, FL
  9. Garden Glow – Missouri Botanical Garden – St. Louis, MO
  10. River of Lights – ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden – Albuquerque, NM
Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk nominated for best garden holiday lights nationwide

Voters put the Norfolk light display in the top 10 on the USA Today 10Best list in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Last year, it placed 7th .

The lights will light up a mile-long path through the gardens from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each night from November 12 to January 2. Event organizers say this year’s path is brand new and will feature new lighting features, including The Wall of Light that highlights the garden’s NATO Tower.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0c1X_0dQjviDK00
    Million Bulb Walk (photo: WAVY/ Katie Collett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDPn5_0dQjviDK00
    Million Bulb Walk (photo: WAVY/ Katie Collett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECtca_0dQjviDK00
    Million Bulb Walk (photo: WAVY/ Katie Collett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9FBd_0dQjviDK00
    Million Bulb Walk (photo: WAVY/ Katie Collett)

Tickets for the event went on sale on October 1 and can be purchased online . Those wanting to buy tickets in person will be charged an additional $5 walk-up fee.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Ginter
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sells out

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – If you haven’t purchased a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket from the Virginia Lottery, you’re out of luck. Tickets went on sale on Nov. 2. A total of 500,000 tickets were sold. The last available ticket was purchased just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On New Year’s Day, winning […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#Botanic Garden#Bulb#Usa Today#Al Lights
WAVY News 10

Over $3.6M in Growth and Opportunity grants offered to various localities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced over $3.6 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants in support of 13 projects that are focused on expanding workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries that foster business and improve infrastructure. “GO Virginia allows us to address the unique needs […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy