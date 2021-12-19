ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.

Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England

They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.

An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.

The Community Vaccines Champion scheme will run informative events across the local authorities and create pop-up vaccination centres in places of worship.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government is doing everything in its power to “get jabs in arms”.

“We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible”, he said.

“We are calling on people to get boosted now as part of our national mission to reinforce our wall of defence against the rapid spread of Omicron.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive. We’re all in this together – please play your part.”

It comes as NHS England recorded record booster numbers, with 740,775 on Friday and 739,867 on Thursday.

uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
Person
Sajid Javid
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Christmas#Health And Social Care#Uk#King S Cross#Omicron#Nhs England
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
The Independent

How to deal with unvaccinated family members at Christmas

Tis the season, but, once again, things are looking a little different this year. The new coronavirus variant, omicron, is continuing to spread rapidly around the UK. And now, it has been revealed that more than a million people are likely to be isolating with Covid-19 on Christmas Day.Meanwhile, on Friday 17 December, the UK reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, estimated at 93,000. Hardly the most wonderful time of year.There is some good news though, with recent research claiming that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offered 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation...
WORLD
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Matlock doctor fears staff walkout over booster target

A doctor fears some NHS staff will quit due to the pressure to deliver the Covid-19 booster vaccination. On Saturday, the government set a target of giving all adults in England a third jab before the end of December. The prime minister said the Omicron variant would see the NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
