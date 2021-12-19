ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen dies

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has died, according to the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus. He was 52.

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time,” his family shared with the Republican Caucus.

He leaves behind his wife, Tasha, and two daughters.

In November, Ericksen wrote to his legislative colleagues and said he had tested positive for COVID while in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies.

During that time, he arranged a medevac flight from El Salvador and was treated in a Florida hospital, according to former state Rep. Luanne Van Werve

On Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement following Ericksen’s death:

“Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them.”

Republican Senate Caucus leader John Braun released this statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the news that Doug passed away yesterday. My prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Tasha, and his daughters. Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly. He was passionate about his duties as a member of the Legislature and dedicated to his constituents.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Comments / 65

Sicario
3d ago

Congratulations to all the people who just couldn’t help themselves from making this political instead of what this post was about. A person lost his life no matter the political party but for just one moment you had to have politics stand in the way. Just scroll on by and say nothing if you have nothing nice to say. SAD!!!

Reply(16)
14
Carolyn Schuster
3d ago

I hope everyone will get a chance to see the astounding, selfless work this man has done on behalf of the least and people with no voice in poor and emerging nations. A remarkably selfless man and true hero

Reply(9)
12
Tracy Lambert
3d ago

Deepest condolences to his family. I'm sorry to hear this.😥 My thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏❤️ God bless you.🙏😇❤️

Reply(2)
10
