Washington state Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen dies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has died, according to the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus. He was 52.

“We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time,” his family shared with the Republican Caucus.

He leaves behind his wife, Tasha, and two daughters.

In November, Ericksen wrote to his legislative colleagues and said he had tested positive for COVID while in El Salvador and needed monoclonal antibodies.

During that time, he arranged a medevac flight from El Salvador and was treated in a Florida hospital, according to former state Rep. Luanne Van Werve

On Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement following Ericksen’s death:

“Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Doug’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them.”

Republican Senate Caucus leader John Braun released this statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the news that Doug passed away yesterday. My prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Tasha, and his daughters. Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly. He was passionate about his duties as a member of the Legislature and dedicated to his constituents.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

