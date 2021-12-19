ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identities of slain man, woman in Tigard released

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man and woman who were shot to death at a Tigard apartment on Thursday were publicly identified Saturday.

Lacy Kitchens, 26, and Frank Falcon-Delgado, 45, were both shot and killed at The Birches apartment complex on Southwest Greenburg Road and Southwest 95th Avenue. Officers found both already dead when they arrived shortly before noon Thursday.

Man arrested in Sandy for double-murder at Tigard apartments
Ronald Terry Stephens was arrested on December 16, 2021 for a double-murder in Tigard (Courtesy: Washington Co. sheriff’s Office)

Both Kitchens and Falcon-Delgado lived at the apartment where they were found, Tigard police said. The shooting does not appear to be random.

About 9 hours after their bodies were discovered, Ronald Terry Stephens was arrested in Sandy in connection with their slaying. Stephens, who will turn 41 on Christmas Eve, faces 2 counts of first-degree murder.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

