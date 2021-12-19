ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Quarter-by-quarter look at UAB's 31-28 win over No. 13 BYU

By Evan Dudley
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The drought is over and the celebrating can begin for a UAB football team that earned its first win over a ranked opponent in more than a decade. The Blazers jumped ahead early but had to battle tooth and nail for a 31-28 victory over No. 13 BYU in the 2021...

On3.com

Ohio State loses four-star defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Henry-Young redshirted the 2020 season, his first year with the Ohio State program. He appeared in just two games during the redshirt season against Nebraska and Rutgers, totaling just one tackle on the season, which happened to be a sack. This year, that has hardly changed, as Henry-Young has hardly seen the field in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes; his sole tackle in 2020 is the only statistic he’s recorded in two seasons with the program. Henry-Young will enter the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
AL.com

What Nick Saban said about prep for Cotton Bowl, curfews in Dallas

Alabama held another football practice Monday as it continues to prepare for its Dec. 31 appearance in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. After a break for Christmas, the top-seeded Tide is scheduled to arrive in Dallas on Sunday and continue getting ready to fourth-seeded Cincinnati.
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
The Florida Times-Union

Texas A&M opts out of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; alternate opponent sought for Wake Forest

The nation's sixth-oldest bowl game is now in jeopardy after Texas A&M announced on Wednesday that it cannot play in the 77th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 against Wake Forest because of a COVID-19 outbreak on its team. Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Texas A&M football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake...
