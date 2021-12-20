ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

By NEWS10 Albany, Richard Roman
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State.

The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.

A full list of recipients include:

Recipient City Amount
John F. Kennedy International New York 55,615,724
LaGuardia New York 28,405,348
Buffalo Niagara International Buffalo 7,277,246
Albany International Albany 5,568,244
Syracuse Hancock International Syracuse 5,301,945
Greater Rochester International Rochester 5,268,698
Westchester County White Plains 4,429,080
Long Island MacArthur New York 4,287,127
New York Stewart International New York 2,915,986
Elmira/Corning Regional Elmira/Corning 1,694,929
Plattsburgh International Plattsburgh 1,513,973
Niagara Falls International Niagara Falls 1,493,889
Ithaca Tompkins Regional Ithaca 1,418,953
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Binghamton 1,024,700
Ogdensburg International Ogdensburg 1,017,457
Watertown International Watertown 1,014,598
Republic Farmingdale 763,000
East Hampton East Hampton 295,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial Glens Falls 295,000
Columbia County Hudson 295,000
Massena International-Richards Field Massena 295,000
Penn Yan Penn Yan 295,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field Potsdam 295,000
Griffiss International Rome 295,000
Adirondack Regional Saranac Lake 295,000
Saratoga County Saratoga Springs 295,000
Schenectady County Schenectady 295,000
Brookhaven Shirley 295,000
Francis S Gabreski Westhampton Beach 295,000
Genesee County Batavia 159,000
Canandaigua Canandaigua 159,000
Corning-Painted Post Corning 159,000
Cortland County-Chase Field Cortland 159,000
Dansville Municipal Dansville 159,000
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Dunkirk 159,000
Joseph Y Resnick Ellenville 159,000
Tri-Cities Endicott 159,000
Oswego County Fulton 159,000
Hamilton Municipal Hamilton 159,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown Jamestown 159,000
Fulton County Johnstown 159,000
Orange County Montgomery 159,000
Sullivan County International Monticello 159,000
Lt Warren Eaton Norwich 159,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean Olean 159,000
Albert S. Nader Regional Oneonta 159,000
Perry-Warsaw Perry 159,000
Hudson Valley Regional Poughkeepsie 159,000
Finger Lakes Regional Seneca Falls 159,000
Sidney Municipal Sidney 159,000
Warwick Municipal Warwick 159,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field Wellsville 159,000
Bayport Aerodrome Bayport 110,000
Elizabeth Field Fishers Island 110,000
Hornell Municipal Hornell 110,000
Lake Placid Lake Placid 110,000
Malone-Dufort Malone 110,000
Piseco Piseco 110,000
Ticonderoga Municipal Ticonderoga 110,000
News 8 WROC

January 2022 high school Regents exams in New York canceled due to pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The January 2022 high school regents exams are cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials from the New York State Department of Education announced Tuesday. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said this cancellation applies to all regents exams that had been scheduled for the January 2022 regents exam period. Officials […]
News 8 WROC

Fairport lift bridge previews holiday lighting

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Fairport unveiled a project nearly two years in the making Tuesday night. The Fairport lift bridge was lit up in red and green as part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s celebration of iconic infrastructure along New York State’s historic Erie Canal. […]
