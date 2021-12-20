More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State.
The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.
A full list of recipients include:
|Recipient
|City
|Amount
|John F. Kennedy International
|New York
|55,615,724
|LaGuardia
|New York
|28,405,348
|Buffalo Niagara International
|Buffalo
|7,277,246
|Albany International
|Albany
|5,568,244
|Syracuse Hancock International
|Syracuse
|5,301,945
|Greater Rochester International
|Rochester
|5,268,698
|Westchester County
|White Plains
|4,429,080
|Long Island MacArthur
|New York
|4,287,127
|New York Stewart International
|New York
|2,915,986
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|Elmira/Corning
|1,694,929
|Plattsburgh International
|Plattsburgh
|1,513,973
|Niagara Falls International
|Niagara Falls
|1,493,889
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|Ithaca
|1,418,953
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|Binghamton
|1,024,700
|Ogdensburg International
|Ogdensburg
|1,017,457
|Watertown International
|Watertown
|1,014,598
|Republic
|Farmingdale
|763,000
|East Hampton
|East Hampton
|295,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|Glens Falls
|295,000
|Columbia County
|Hudson
|295,000
|Massena International-Richards Field
|Massena
|295,000
|Penn Yan
|Penn Yan
|295,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|Potsdam
|295,000
|Griffiss International
|Rome
|295,000
|Adirondack Regional
|Saranac Lake
|295,000
|Saratoga County
|Saratoga Springs
|295,000
|Schenectady County
|Schenectady
|295,000
|Brookhaven
|Shirley
|295,000
|Francis S Gabreski
|Westhampton Beach
|295,000
|Genesee County
|Batavia
|159,000
|Canandaigua
|Canandaigua
|159,000
|Corning-Painted Post
|Corning
|159,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|Cortland
|159,000
|Dansville Municipal
|Dansville
|159,000
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|Dunkirk
|159,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|Ellenville
|159,000
|Tri-Cities
|Endicott
|159,000
|Oswego County
|Fulton
|159,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|Hamilton
|159,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|Jamestown
|159,000
|Fulton County
|Johnstown
|159,000
|Orange County
|Montgomery
|159,000
|Sullivan County International
|Monticello
|159,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|Norwich
|159,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|Olean
|159,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|Oneonta
|159,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|Perry
|159,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|Poughkeepsie
|159,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|Seneca Falls
|159,000
|Sidney Municipal
|Sidney
|159,000
|Warwick Municipal
|Warwick
|159,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|Wellsville
|159,000
|Bayport Aerodrome
|Bayport
|110,000
|Elizabeth Field
|Fishers Island
|110,000
|Hornell Municipal
|Hornell
|110,000
|Lake Placid
|Lake Placid
|110,000
|Malone-Dufort
|Malone
|110,000
|Piseco
|Piseco
|110,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|Ticonderoga
|110,000
