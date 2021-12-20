More than $130 million in federal funding for New York’s airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State.

The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says upstate airports connect businesses and residents and allow economic opportunities. The funding will allow airports to recover from the toll of the pandemic and meet the ever-increasing demand for air travel.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will help New York’s airports create economic opportunity, facilitate tourism, and provide a safe and efficient travel experience said, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. Further federal resources can assist to bolster and modernizing New York’s infrastructure.

A full list of recipients include:

Recipient City Amount John F. Kennedy International New York 55,615,724 LaGuardia New York 28,405,348 Buffalo Niagara International Buffalo 7,277,246 Albany International Albany 5,568,244 Syracuse Hancock International Syracuse 5,301,945 Greater Rochester International Rochester 5,268,698 Westchester County White Plains 4,429,080 Long Island MacArthur New York 4,287,127 New York Stewart International New York 2,915,986 Elmira/Corning Regional Elmira/Corning 1,694,929 Plattsburgh International Plattsburgh 1,513,973 Niagara Falls International Niagara Falls 1,493,889 Ithaca Tompkins Regional Ithaca 1,418,953 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field Binghamton 1,024,700 Ogdensburg International Ogdensburg 1,017,457 Watertown International Watertown 1,014,598 Republic Farmingdale 763,000 East Hampton East Hampton 295,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial Glens Falls 295,000 Columbia County Hudson 295,000 Massena International-Richards Field Massena 295,000 Penn Yan Penn Yan 295,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field Potsdam 295,000 Griffiss International Rome 295,000 Adirondack Regional Saranac Lake 295,000 Saratoga County Saratoga Springs 295,000 Schenectady County Schenectady 295,000 Brookhaven Shirley 295,000 Francis S Gabreski Westhampton Beach 295,000 Genesee County Batavia 159,000 Canandaigua Canandaigua 159,000 Corning-Painted Post Corning 159,000 Cortland County-Chase Field Cortland 159,000 Dansville Municipal Dansville 159,000 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Dunkirk 159,000 Joseph Y Resnick Ellenville 159,000 Tri-Cities Endicott 159,000 Oswego County Fulton 159,000 Hamilton Municipal Hamilton 159,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown Jamestown 159,000 Fulton County Johnstown 159,000 Orange County Montgomery 159,000 Sullivan County International Monticello 159,000 Lt Warren Eaton Norwich 159,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean Olean 159,000 Albert S. Nader Regional Oneonta 159,000 Perry-Warsaw Perry 159,000 Hudson Valley Regional Poughkeepsie 159,000 Finger Lakes Regional Seneca Falls 159,000 Sidney Municipal Sidney 159,000 Warwick Municipal Warwick 159,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field Wellsville 159,000 Bayport Aerodrome Bayport 110,000 Elizabeth Field Fishers Island 110,000 Hornell Municipal Hornell 110,000 Lake Placid Lake Placid 110,000 Malone-Dufort Malone 110,000 Piseco Piseco 110,000 Ticonderoga Municipal Ticonderoga 110,000

