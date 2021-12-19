Warmer, breezy Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO