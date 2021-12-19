ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer, breezy Sunday

By Audra Moore
3 News Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cold start, it gets breezy quickly on Sunday with gusts up to 25-30 mph. That and the sunshine helps warm us closer to 40 again. We get a bit cooler on...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
41nbc.com

Sunny, breezy weather returns Wednesday

It was a rainy and cold day today in Middle Georgia, but sunshine will be returning Wednesday. High pressure will be moving in overnight, which will help to clear out our clouds and bring a dry end to the week. Expect winds to begin to pick up by the afternoon,...
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Breezy, colder Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Wednesday is a cold and breezy day. With that being said, as you get ready for the day Wednesday morning, you will want to dress for wind chills in the teens. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 News Now

Gradually Warming Up

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday... breezy at times and with a lot of sunshine. South winds will gust up to 20-30 mph at times, mostly during the first half of the day. It will also be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s in Omaha, though some of us will warm into the low 50s.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Mild and breezy for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday with milder temperatures. The nice weather will continue through Friday with near record highs possible Christmas Eve day. Mainly sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday with the high for the Lincoln area in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20...
LINCOLN, NE
KRQE News 13

Mild, breezy Wednesday ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to milder temperatures across the state this morning under mainly clear skies. Southwest New Mexico is seeing some high clouds. These will spread eastward throughout the day as we enjoy highs 10-15° above average. It’ll be sunnier than Tuesday as mid-level clouds moved east into Texas. But the closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more violent our weather will become. This means wind speeds will continue climbing through Friday with gusts toppling 60-65 mph across the central and south-central mountains then. Before then, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Socorro.
WOKV

Breezy, cool and damp start to the day; warmer temps for Christmas

Jacksonville, Fl — Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again. LISTEN: Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead. Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 30s with sunny skies. Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021 Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow. By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s. There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.
CHICAGO, IL

