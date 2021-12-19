ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 199 video: Gerald Meerschaert taps Dustin Stoltzfus for third submission of 2021

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
 3 days ago
Gerald Meerschaert continues to prove he is one of the most dangerous fighters in the world on the mat.

The final preliminary bout of UFC Fight Night 199 was a grueling fight between Meerschaert (34-14 MMA, 9-6 UFC) and Dustin Stoltzfus(13-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC).

It was a wild contest filled with multiple scrambles on the mat.

Stoltzfus found success on the feet with crisp striking and a controlled few advantageous positions when the fight hit the ground, doing more than enough in the first two rounds to earn the judges’ favor.

However, when it was time to pull out a win in the closing frame, Meerschaert found his way to Stoltzfus’ back and locked in a deep rear-naked choke, forcing his opponent to tap out or go to sleep. Stoltzfus opted for the former at 2:58 of the final round, giving Meerschaert the incredible comeback victory.

Check out video of the finish below (via Twitter):

Meerschaert has been on a submission spree in 2021. Saturday’s victory marked his third finish by submission in as many fights. In April, he locked in a guillotine choke in the first round to finish Bartosz Fabinski, followed by a rear-naked choke finish of Makhmud Muradov in August. On Saturday, it was the rear-naked choke again that secured the victory.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 199 include:

  • Gerald Meerschaert def. Dustin Stoltzfus via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:58
  • Charles Jourdain def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

