The school in Northern Ireland giving all its pupils free meals

Reopening schools as normal after the holidays remains “a priority” for the Scottish Government the First Minister has said.Nicola Sturgeon said that children and young people have suffered “disproportionately” over the last two years and that it is important they are able to continue their education as normal in the new year.She said that adults may have to make sacrifices to achieve this, but that people should be prepared to accept that if it helps ensure normality in schools.Teaching union Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) had called for the reopening of Scottish schools after the Christmas holidays to be...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO