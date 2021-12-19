The school in Northern Ireland giving all its pupils free meals

The idyllic River Bush laps close to the walls of the Old Bushmills Distillery Co. With a 400-year history of making whiskey with this water, not only is Bushmills the oldest licensed distillery in Ireland, but also the longest-running one in the world. Its new distillery building—opening in 2022—proves, however, that the brand continues to evolve. To learn more, we visited the site for a tour and tasting with the newly named master blender, Alex Thomas. Walking the distillery grounds, we entered a small warehouse set up for barrel tastings. Aromas from the wood casks filled the air.
