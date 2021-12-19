ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Body found in suitcase by dumpster in Tennessee

By Andrew Ellison, Nexstar Media Wire, Autumn Scott
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OJ4z_0dQjsMAV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a suspicious call over the weekend after someone found a body stuffed in a suitcase in Midtown.

Investigators say the body was found by a dumpster near a parking garage just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Residents in the area tell Nexstar’s WREG that about 15 to 20 officers were on the scene for hours.

Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

After an initial investigation, police say they believe the person who died was killed by someone they knew and had been struck with some sort of object.

Cecilia Maciel, who lives in the area, said she isn’t surprised about who investigators believe committed the crime.

Quidditch leagues to rename sport, distance themselves from ‘anti-trans’ JK Rowling

“You know what? That happens a lot,” she tells WREG. “Like I said, I’m a social worker. So, it’s like the same thing with domestic violence, sexual assault. A lot of the time the crime is done by someone who knows you.”

No arrests have been made and police have not identified the victim at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Christopher Janes aka Jesus – Violence Against Family, Assault Family Violence Patricia Hatfield Vaugh – Injury to Elderly Carlon Leigh Hale – Aggravated Sexual Assault […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

2 dead after Sunday morning crash in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man and woman are dead after a crash in Panola County Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. A 2-month-old male child was also in the car and […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Suitcase#Quidditch#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘Your voices have been heard’: Winters animal control officer could face charges after shooting dog on viral video

**Warning: The attached video contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised. WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Winters animal control officer could now be facing charges after being accused of inhumanely shooting and killing a dog in an incident that was caught on camera. The incident occurred last Tuesday when a dog escaped […]
WINTERS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy