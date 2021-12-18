ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Springfield man dead after one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning

By Staff report
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Illinois State Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning that left a Springfield man dead.

In a release, police said Christopher W. Jackson, 45, was traveling south on Illinois 29 near Tansey Road at about 2:37 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred. The release said the Ford utility truck Jackson was driving traveled off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and struck a pole.

Tansey Road is east of Interstates 55/72.

No other information was released.

