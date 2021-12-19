Beast of the East wrestling: Saucon Valley’s Pfizenmayer flipped switch on foes on his way to 182 quarterfinals

Saucon Valley's Ty Pfizenmayer, top, is having fun and winning in dominant fashion while competing against similar-sized foes at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Ty Pfizenmayer was the 61st seed in a 64-man bracket at 182 pounds, but the Saucon Valley junior reached the Beast of the East quarterfinals like he was a top seed.

Pfizenmayer knocked off the Nos. 4, 29 and 13 seeds, respectively, with relative ease. He registered two pins and a major decision to reach the quarterfinals, which are 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center. The medal round caps off the two-day event at 3:15 p.m.

Nazareth leads the local teams with six quarterfinalists. Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame-Green Pond have four each. Saucon Valley has three and Faith Christian one.

The Golden Hawks are in fourth place in the team standings with seven wrestlers still alive. The Blue Eagles have nine left and are in fifth place. The Crusaders have six and are in seventh. The 14th-place Panthers have four and the 17th-place Lions have five.

Pfizenmayer took advantage of two things Friday to dominate his three bouts — one involved the scale and the other his evolution of knowledge.

“It was shocking at first coming into this because at [last week’s Williamsport] Top Hat I’m 40 pounds under,” he said of wrestling in the 215-pound weight class. “I just thought, ‘This is real easy to turn when I get my legs and flip [the opponent’s] hips.’”

Pfizenmayer’s ability to do that comes from his recognition that controlling the lower body leads to easier tilts than concentrating on the upper body.

“I’ve gotten better on top,” he said, “because I’m controlling the hips then looking for the turn. That’s something I struggled with when I was younger. I was always working the upper body. So it was back to the basics with it.”

It also helps when he can work with a solid group of upper weights in the Saucon Valley room, including Liam Scrivanich, Jake Jones, Ty Csencsits and Dante Mahaffey.

Jones (170) and Csencsits (189) also are in the quarterfinals for coach Chad Shirk’s Panthers.

“You can’t beat our room for upper weights,” Pfizenmayer said. “I just came down here and said that I’m going out and having fun, not caring about the outcome.

“Just have fun and score points, and it worked.”

Nazareth’s group of upper weights did well Saturday, too. Sonny Sasso (195), Chase Levey (220) and Sean Kinney (285) combined for five pins in their six victories to reach the quarters along with Tahir Parkins (113), Nick Foster (145) and Dom Wheatley (152).

Bethlehem Catholic’s stellar lower weights were dominant. Top seeds Nathan Desmond (106) and Tyler Kasak (138) combined for six pins in six wins in a total of 4 minutes, 52 seconds. Cael McIntyre (120) and Ashton Campbell (132) also are in the final eight in their respective weight classes for the Golden Hawks.

Max Stein, part of Faith Christian’s strong class of freshmen, used a major decision, technical fall and a pin to reach the 138 quarters — where he’ll face Kasak.

This year’s seedings had serious flaws at several weight classes, but they’ve held true at 106. Notre Dame-GP’s Ayden Smith, the No. 5 seed, has to knock off No. 4 Sebastian Degennaro of Jensen Beach, Fla., to get a shot at No. 1 Desmond in the semis. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds are alive in the bottom half of the bracket.

Parkins entered as the 58th seed at 113, but Nos. 7, 26 and 10 in dominant fashion to reach the final eight. Malvern Prep’s Marco Alarcon had three first-period takedowns to lead 6-2 in the round of 32, but the Nazareth freshman stormed back to get the third-period pin.

Crusaders senior Adam Schweitzer beat No. 4 seed Evan Tallmadge of Brick Memorial, N.J. on his way the 120 quarters. He’ll face No. 5 Alex Nini of Christian Brothers Academy, N.J., before a likely matchup with top seed Marc Anthony McGowan of Blair Academy, N.J.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre, the sixth seed, gets No. 3 Jack Consiglio of Malvern Prep in the quarters in the bracket’s bottom half.

Notes

About 150 wrestlers of the more than 800 dropped out Friday night, with COVID being the primary reason. ... More than 10 announcements were made throughout the nine-hour session about everyone being required to wear masks (wrestlers did not have to compete with them on), per University of Delaware rules. Tournament director Steve Lex stopped wrestling during the afternoon consolations to say the tournament would be stopped if everyone did not follow the guidelines. He also said one wrestler and one coach were ejected prior to his announcement for failing to do so. Lex’s message was met with several fans yelling their objections. ... Notre Dame-GP’s Brandan Chletsos allowed only three points in three victories to reach the 132 quarters. ... Wyoming Seminary opted to send only eight competitors, mostly backups. It kept its starters back home for the X-Calibur tournament at Wilkes-Barre Area, where Northwestern and Quakertown are competing. ... Malvern Prep’s Nick Feldman, the nation’s No. 1-ranked pound for pound wrestler according to MatScouts’ Willie Saylor, an Easton grad, is entered at the Beast after romping to last week’s Walsh Jesuit Ironman title. ... Two-time state runner-up Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg forfeited out as the top seed at 170.

Beast of the East

University of Delaware (locals only)

First round

106 : Nathan Desmond (BC) pinned Zach Beading (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.), 1:06; Ayden Smith (ND) pinned Ryan Haynes (Don Bosco Prep, N.J.), 3:55

113 : Cole Campbell (BC) pinned Cooper Feltman (ND), 3:18; Tommy Link (Malvern Prep) maj. dec. Aiden Grogg (SV), 10-2; Tahir Parkins (Naz) dec. Chase Van Hoven (Brook Point, Va.), 10-3

120 : Marc Anthony McGowan (Blair Academy) pinned Jackson Albert (SV), 2:58; Cael McIntyre (BC) pinned Jason Athey (Pope John, N.J.), 1:46

126 : Hector Mateo (SV) pinned Brady Bartkowski (Salesianum, Del.), 1:13; Braxton Appello-Fries (Naz) pinned Nolan McHale (St. George’s, Del.), 0:35; Dante Frinzi (BC) pinned Chase Hontz (Faith Christian), 3:38; Jack Zaleski (Middletown South, Del.) pinned Jacob Wehr (ND), 0:37

132 : Brandan Chletsos (ND) maj. dec. Colt Schrader (Eastside, S.C.), 13-2; Dylan Knight (Caravel, Del.) dec. Cody Wagner (Faith Christian), 9-4; Ayden Rader (Naz) dec. Alex Forrester (Mercersburg Academy), 4-2

138 : Tyler Kasak (BC) pinned Daniel Sinclair (William Penn, Del.), 0:53; Jake Doone (Naz) by disqualification over Luke Dionne (Northfield Mount Herman, Mass.), 4:42; Jewell Williams (Jen dec. Travis Riefenstahl (SV), 7-2; Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.) dec. Bryson Vaughn (ND), 11-8

145 : Christian Giltz (Perry, Ohio) dec. Keegan Ramsay (ND), 6-2; Nick Foster (Naz) pinned Thomas Ventivoglio (Bullis, Md.), 3:50; Charlie Scanlan (BC) pinned Ryan Kness (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 0:57; Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) tech. fall Thomier White (St. George’s, Del.), 17-2, 4:27

152 : Ty Whalen (Clearview Regional, N.J.) tech. fall Lincoln Hower (Faith Christian), 15-0, 2:18; Evan Maag (ND) dec. Josh Palmucci (Kingsway Regional, N.J.), 8-3; Dom Wheatley (Naz) dec. Sam Thompson (Perry, Ohio), 8-2; Ethan Wilson (W.T. Clarke, N.Y.) dec. Chris Arciuolo (SV), 5-3 SV; Trey Miletics (BC) maj. dec. Colin Loria (Xavier, Conn.), 17-8

160 : Holden Garcia (ND) dec. Stephen O’Neil (Seton Hall Prep, N.J.), 6-1; Braxton Lewis (Nansemond River, Va.) dec. Liam Scrivanich (SV), 7-3; Landon Muth (BC) maj. dec. Lincoln Shulaw (St. Francis DeSales, Ohio), 13-5; Luke Sugalski (Faith Christian) by forfeit over Tristan McIeer (St. Augustine, N.J.)

170 : Garrett Tettemer (ND) dec. Devaughn Baker (Caesar Rodney, Del.), 13-7; Jake Jones (SV) tech. fall Nick Banks (St. John’s College, D.C.), 17-2, 3:39

182 : Bryce Phillips (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.) dec. Joey LaPenna (ND), 7-4; Josh Negron (Sussex Central, N.J.), maj. dec. James DeLuise (BC), 10-2; Ty Pfizenmayer (SV) pinned Dom Iaquinto (Danbury, Conn.), 2:48

195 : Sonny Sasso (Naz) pinned Tiller Smith (Landon School, Md.), 0:35

220 : Thomas Stewart (Blair) pinned Nico Spezza (BC), 0:51

285 : Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg, Va.) by forfeit over Jack Marouchoc (SV); Noah Tusin (Waynesburg) pinned Mason Ludlow (ND), 4:22

Second round

106 : Nathan Desmond (BC) pinned Chris Thompson (Eastside, S.C.), 1:12; Ayden Smith (ND) by forfeit over Dom Marinilli (Northfield Mount Herman, Mass.); Anthony Mutarelli (Malvern Prep) pinned Cole Hubert (SV), 3:54

113 : Cole Campbell (BC) pinned Cole Moffett (Caesar Rodney, Del.), 0:30; Tahir Parkins (Naz) pinned Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep, N.J.), 5:14

120 : Marc Anthony McGowan (Blair) dec. Gauge Botero (Faith Christian), 3-2; Adam Schweitzer (ND) dec. Evan Tallmadge (Brick Memorial, N.J.), 8-4; Cael McIntyre (BC) maj. dec. Michael Alexander (Uitah, Utah), 11-3

126 : Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, Va.) tech. fall Hector Mateo (SV), 22-6, 5:23; Brady Pruett (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) dec. Braxton Appello-Fries (Naz), 6-1; Damani Almodovar (St. Augustine, N.J.) dec. Dante Frinzi (BC), 5-4

132 : Ibrahim Ahmed (Blair) pinned Connor Nicholas (SV), 2:48; Brandan Chletsos (ND) pinned Lucca Stanziale (McDonogh, Md.), 0:23; Dylan Knight (Caravel, Del.) dec. Ayden Rader (Naz), 7-0; Ashton Campbell (BC) dec. Jack Thode (Milford, Del.), 4-2 SV

138 : Tyler Kasak (BC) pinned Brendan Hawley (Cape Henlopen, Del.), 0:34; Jake Doone (Naz) tech. fall Caden James (Lafayette), 20-5, 4:18; Max Stein (Faith Christian) pinned Dave Rosenfarb (St. Joseph’s Metuchen, N.J.), 0:52

145 : Nick Foster (Naz) dec. Brady Merkley (UIN), 8-5; Cale Roggie (St. Christopher, Md.) dec. Charlie Scanlan (BC), 5-0; Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) pinned Arthur Ruud (Central Dauphin), 1:58

152 : Evan Maag (ND) pinned Shaymus McIntosh (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 2:24; Dom Wheatley (Naz) dec. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit, N.J.), 11-6; Joe Fisk (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) by inj. def. over Trey Miletics (BC), 0:25

160 : Holden Garcia (ND) dec. Liam Finn (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 9-2; Landon Muth (BC) maj. dec. Mitchell Allen (Perry, Ohio), 13-5; Owen Quinn (Malvern Prep) dec. Ryan Fairchild (Naz), 6-2; Sean Coughlin (West Springfield, Va.) dec. Luke Sugalski (Faith Christian), 4-3

170 : Daniel Williams (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.) dec. Noah Okamoto (Naz), 8-6; Jack Bobeck (Forest Park, Va.) maj. dec. Garrett Tettemer (ND), 11-2; David Barrett (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) dec. Luke Thomas (BC), 4-1; Jake Jones (SV) pinned Drew Simpson (Delaware Military Academy), 0:36

182 : Ty Pfizemayer (SV) maj. dec. Malachi Harriel (Jensen Beach, Fla.), 10-0

195 : Sonny Sasso (Naz) pinned Dominic Pallaria (Timberlane, N.H.), 0:43; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May Regional) pinned Nolan Berkenstock (ND), 1:59; Ty Csencsits (SV) dec. David Hughes (South County, Va.), 13-11; Auggie Warke (BC) pinned Luca Turturici (Delaware Military Academy), 0:32

220 : Chase Levey (Naz) by inj. def. over Dom Petracci (W.T. Clarke, N.Y.), 4:55; Cooper Kelley (Timberlane, N.H.) pinned Jared Blobe (ND), 2:41

285 : Sean Kinney (Naz) pinned Elijah Thompson (BC), 1:08; Cooper Rudolph (J.W. Robinson, Va.) dec. Leo Muzika (Faith Christian), 6-0

First-round consolations

126 : Wehr (ND) dec. Giordano (Fauquier, Va.), 6-1

132 : Wagner (Faith Christian) pinned Forester (Mercersburg Academy), 5:48

138 : Mancini (Hanover Park, N.J.) dec. Riefenstahl (SV), 11-4; Vaughn (ND) dec. Bottazzi (DePaul Catholic, N.J.), 9-4

145 : Ramsay (ND) pinned Fuccilli (Don Boscoe Prep, N.J.), 2:44; Markle (SV) pinned Coleman (Lafayette), 2:39

152 : Arciuolo (SV) maj. dec. Barford (St. Francis DeSales, Ohio), 14-2

Second-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) dec. Beading (St. Joseph’s Metuchen (N.J.), 6-0

113 : Alarcon (Don Boscoe Prep, N.J.) dec. Feltman (ND), 6-0; Danise (Hanover Park, N.J.) dec. Grogg (SV), 6-2

120 : Albert (SV) pinned Gibson (New Kent, Del.), 2:52; Botero (Faith Christian) maj. dec. Schoor (Central Dauphin), 12-0

126 : Frinzi (BC) pinned Tantawi (Hanover Park, N.J.), 0:41; Appello-Fries (Naz) by forfeit; Giordano (St. John Vianney, N.J.) pinned Wehr (ND), 2:56; Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Hoopes (Washington Township, N.J.), 9-5; Mateo (SV) dec. Foldes (Benedictine College Prep, N.J.), 9-4

132 : Rader (Naz) maj. dec. Broomall (Sussex Central, N.J.), 12-1; Laxton (Cleveland, Tenn.) maj. dec. Wagner (Faith Christian), 13-0; Borman (St. Augustine, N.J.) dec. Nicholas (SV), 9-4 SV

138 : Vaughn (ND) tech. fall Rosenfarb (St. Joseph Metuchen, N.J.), 17-2, 4:15

145 : Ramsay (ND) pinned Ruud (Central Dauphin), 2:07; Ivy (Lakeway Christian Academy, Tenn.) dec. Scanlan (BC), 5-3; Markle (SV) dec. Parker (Timberlane, N.H.), 8-5

152 : Hower (Faith Christian) pinned Pate (Downingtown West), 1:18; Dick (Uintah, Utah) by medical forfeit over Miletics (BC); Arciuolo (SV) dec. Copes (Milford, N.J.), 5-2

160 : Sugalski (Faith Christian) dec. Mattheu (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 2-0; Fairchild (Naz) maj. dec. Alexander (Pope John Paul), 10-1; Andel (James. A. Garfield, N.J.) dec. Scrivanich (SV), 6-5

170 : Thomas (BC) dec. Virelli (St. Augustine, N.J.), 8-4; Tettemer (ND) dec. Neal (Sussex Central, N.J.), 9-3; Okamoto (Naz) dec. Finck (St. Christopher’s, Md.), 7-0

182 : LaPenna (ND) pinned Karapenyan (St. John’s College, D.C.), 1:42; Deluise (BC) dec. Cuyler (Brentsville, Va.), 9-8

220 : Dyer (Caesar Rodney, Del.) pinned Spezza (BC), 0:39

285 : Ludlow (ND) pinned Meister (Caesar Rodney), 3:12

Round of 16

106 : Desmond (BC) pinned Marinilli (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 0:32; Smith (ND) dec. Garretson (Archbishop Spalding, Md.), 5-2

113 : Walsh (Pope John, N.J.) dec. Campbell (BC), 13-10; Parkins (Naz) tech. fall Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep), 17-1, 3:36

120 : McIntyre (BC) dec. Nogle (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.), 7-2; Schweitzer (ND) pinned Saldate (Slam, Nev.), 2:27

132 : Campbell (BC) dec. Hood (Ponaganset, R.I.), 9-4; Chletsos (ND) maj. dec. Knight (Caravel, Del.), 13-1

138 : Kasak (BC) pinned Doone (Naz), 0:35; Stein (Faith Christian) tech. fall Williams (Jensen Beach, Fla.), 15-0, 5:14

145 : Foster (Naz) dec. Roggie (St. Christopher, Md.), 5-4; Fullmer (Malvern Prep) dec. Alderfer (Faith Christian), 6-3

152 : Maag (ND); Wheatley (Naz) dec. Boykin (Lake Highland Prep), 5-0

160 : Poore (Caravel Academy, Del.), dec. Muth (BC), 6-2; Garcia (ND) dec. Cannedy (Greenville, Tenn.), 2-0

170 : Jones (SV) by inj. def. over Baker (New Kent, Del.), 5:42

182 : Pfizenmayer (SV) pinned Dicampli (Sussex Tech, N.J.), 3:02

195 : Sasso (Naz) maj. dec. Schmidt (Blair), 16-5; Csencsits (SV) dec. Warke (BC), 3-2

220 : Levey (Naz) pinned Brown (Staunton River, Va.), 5:02

285 : Kinney (Naz) pinned Moehring (Wyoming Seminary), 4:46

Third-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) pinned Oljey (Timberlane, N.H.), 0:42

120 : Bah (Kiski) pinned Albert (SV), 2:55; Botero (Faith Christian) maj. dec. Cordrey (Sussex Central, N.J.), 12-2

126 : Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Curtis (Perry, Ohio), 4-1; Frinzi (BC) pinned Douglas (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 2:34; Cottone (Shawnee, N.J.) dec. Appello-Fries (Naz), 4-0; Boddie (Potomac, Md.) pinned Mateo (SV), 2:59

132 : Rader (Naz) maj. dec. Beers (Central Dauphin), 10-1

138 : Vaughn (ND) pinned Roberts (Loudon County, Va.), 2:25

145 : Crawford (Wyoming Seminary) dec. Ramsay (ND), 10-4; Arnold (Staunton River, Va.) dec. Markle (SV), 7-3

152 : Palmucci (Kingsway Regional, N.J.) dec. Hower (Faith Christian), 4-1; Arciuolo (SV) dec. Barnes (Staunton River, Va.), 10-5

160 : Peake (Hunterdon Central, N.J.) dec. Sugalski (Faith Christian), 7-1; Fairchild (Naz) dec. O’Neil (Seton Hall Prep), 6-2

170 : Thomas (BC) tech. fall Borkowski (Downingtown West), 15-0, 3:17; Tettemer (ND) pinned Diaz (St. Peter Prep, N.J.), 4:14; Okamoto (Naz) pinned Kane (Sussex Tech, N.J.), 1:28

182 : LaPenna (ND) pinned Clark (St. George’s, Del.), 0:34; Castillo (Lower Cape May Regional, N.J.) dec. DeLuise (BC), 7-4

195 : Christie (St. Joseph Mertuchen, N.J.) pinned Berkenstock (ND), 0:55

220 : Makel (Waynesburg) dec. Blobe (ND), 2-1

285 : Muzika (Faith Christian) by med. fft. over Brosko (Haverford School); Thompson (BC) pinned Reynolds (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.), 0:14; Ludlow (ND) dec. Stone (Washington Township, N.J.), 4-3, TB-2

Fourth-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) pinned Soto (Danbury, Conn.), 0:50

113 : Prado (Slam, Nev.) dec. Campbell (BC), 9-5

120 : Botero (Faith Christian) pinned Balzan (Shawnee, Del.), 1:54

126 : Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Taylor (Kingsway Regional, N.J.), 3-2; Frinzi (BC) pinned Neal (Great Bridge), 0:49

132 : Rader (Naz) dec. Hood (Ponaganset, R.I.), 8-4, TB-2

138 : Doone (Naz) dec. Palmeri (Holy Spirit, N.J.), 4-1; Vaughn (ND) dec. Donnell (Malvern Prep), 10-4

145 : Alderfer (Faith Christian) tech. fall Arnold (Staunton River, Va.), 18-3, 3:40

152 : Maag (ND) dec. Arciuolo (SV), 3-2

160 : Peake (Hunterdon Central, N.J.) dec. Muth (BC), 5-2; Cox (Benedictine College Prep, N.J.) dec. Fairchild (Naz), 4-2

170 : Griffith (Sanford, Del.) dec. Thomas (BC), 8-3; Clark (Camden Catholic, N.J.) dec. Tettemer (ND), 5-1; Okamoto (Naz) dec. Wilfong (Charlotte Christian School), 7-1

182 : LaPenna (ND) dec. Gerish (DePaul Catholic, N.J.), 2-1

195 : Drumgo (Caravel Academy, Del.) dec. Warke (BC), 4-3

285 : Thompson (BC) pinned Nash (Great Bridge, Va.), 1:45; Ruppert (Cape Henlopen, Del.) pinned Ludlow (ND), 4:32; Muzika (Faith Christian) dec. Moehring (Wyoming Seminary), 6-2 SV

Team standings

1. Blair Academy 109 points; 2. Malvern Prep 108.5; 3. Delbarton, N.J. 99.5; 4. Bethlehem Catholic 91.5 (4 quarterfinals, 3 consolations); 5. Nazareth 85 (6, 3); 6. Lake Highland Prep 76.5; 7. Notre Dame-GP 74.5 (4, 2); 8. Perry, Ohio 66.5; 9. Wyoming Seminary 62.5; 9. Great Bridge, Va. 62.5; 14. Saucon Valley 53.5 (3, 1); 17. Faith Christian 46.5 (0, 4).

