ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Beast of the East wrestling: Saucon Valley’s Pfizenmayer flipped switch on foes on his way to 182 quarterfinals

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cdVh_0dQjsIdb00
Saucon Valley's Ty Pfizenmayer, top, is having fun and winning in dominant fashion while competing against similar-sized foes at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Ty Pfizenmayer was the 61st seed in a 64-man bracket at 182 pounds, but the Saucon Valley junior reached the Beast of the East quarterfinals like he was a top seed.

Pfizenmayer knocked off the Nos. 4, 29 and 13 seeds, respectively, with relative ease. He registered two pins and a major decision to reach the quarterfinals, which are 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center. The medal round caps off the two-day event at 3:15 p.m.

Nazareth leads the local teams with six quarterfinalists. Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame-Green Pond have four each. Saucon Valley has three and Faith Christian one.

The Golden Hawks are in fourth place in the team standings with seven wrestlers still alive. The Blue Eagles have nine left and are in fifth place. The Crusaders have six and are in seventh. The 14th-place Panthers have four and the 17th-place Lions have five.

Pfizenmayer took advantage of two things Friday to dominate his three bouts — one involved the scale and the other his evolution of knowledge.

“It was shocking at first coming into this because at [last week’s Williamsport] Top Hat I’m 40 pounds under,” he said of wrestling in the 215-pound weight class. “I just thought, ‘This is real easy to turn when I get my legs and flip [the opponent’s] hips.’”

Pfizenmayer’s ability to do that comes from his recognition that controlling the lower body leads to easier tilts than concentrating on the upper body.

“I’ve gotten better on top,” he said, “because I’m controlling the hips then looking for the turn. That’s something I struggled with when I was younger. I was always working the upper body. So it was back to the basics with it.”

It also helps when he can work with a solid group of upper weights in the Saucon Valley room, including Liam Scrivanich, Jake Jones, Ty Csencsits and Dante Mahaffey.

Jones (170) and Csencsits (189) also are in the quarterfinals for coach Chad Shirk’s Panthers.

“You can’t beat our room for upper weights,” Pfizenmayer said. “I just came down here and said that I’m going out and having fun, not caring about the outcome.

“Just have fun and score points, and it worked.”

Nazareth’s group of upper weights did well Saturday, too. Sonny Sasso (195), Chase Levey (220) and Sean Kinney (285) combined for five pins in their six victories to reach the quarters along with Tahir Parkins (113), Nick Foster (145) and Dom Wheatley (152).

Bethlehem Catholic’s stellar lower weights were dominant. Top seeds Nathan Desmond (106) and Tyler Kasak (138) combined for six pins in six wins in a total of 4 minutes, 52 seconds. Cael McIntyre (120) and Ashton Campbell (132) also are in the final eight in their respective weight classes for the Golden Hawks.

Max Stein, part of Faith Christian’s strong class of freshmen, used a major decision, technical fall and a pin to reach the 138 quarters — where he’ll face Kasak.

This year’s seedings had serious flaws at several weight classes, but they’ve held true at 106. Notre Dame-GP’s Ayden Smith, the No. 5 seed, has to knock off No. 4 Sebastian Degennaro of Jensen Beach, Fla., to get a shot at No. 1 Desmond in the semis. The Nos. 2 and 3 seeds are alive in the bottom half of the bracket.

Parkins entered as the 58th seed at 113, but Nos. 7, 26 and 10 in dominant fashion to reach the final eight. Malvern Prep’s Marco Alarcon had three first-period takedowns to lead 6-2 in the round of 32, but the Nazareth freshman stormed back to get the third-period pin.

Crusaders senior Adam Schweitzer beat No. 4 seed Evan Tallmadge of Brick Memorial, N.J. on his way the 120 quarters. He’ll face No. 5 Alex Nini of Christian Brothers Academy, N.J., before a likely matchup with top seed Marc Anthony McGowan of Blair Academy, N.J.

Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre, the sixth seed, gets No. 3 Jack Consiglio of Malvern Prep in the quarters in the bracket’s bottom half.

Notes

About 150 wrestlers of the more than 800 dropped out Friday night, with COVID being the primary reason. ... More than 10 announcements were made throughout the nine-hour session about everyone being required to wear masks (wrestlers did not have to compete with them on), per University of Delaware rules. Tournament director Steve Lex stopped wrestling during the afternoon consolations to say the tournament would be stopped if everyone did not follow the guidelines. He also said one wrestler and one coach were ejected prior to his announcement for failing to do so. Lex’s message was met with several fans yelling their objections. ... Notre Dame-GP’s Brandan Chletsos allowed only three points in three victories to reach the 132 quarters. ... Wyoming Seminary opted to send only eight competitors, mostly backups. It kept its starters back home for the X-Calibur tournament at Wilkes-Barre Area, where Northwestern and Quakertown are competing. ... Malvern Prep’s Nick Feldman, the nation’s No. 1-ranked pound for pound wrestler according to MatScouts’ Willie Saylor, an Easton grad, is entered at the Beast after romping to last week’s Walsh Jesuit Ironman title. ... Two-time state runner-up Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg forfeited out as the top seed at 170.

Beast of the East

University of Delaware (locals only)

First round

106 : Nathan Desmond (BC) pinned Zach Beading (St. Joseph’s Regional, N.J.), 1:06; Ayden Smith (ND) pinned Ryan Haynes (Don Bosco Prep, N.J.), 3:55

113 : Cole Campbell (BC) pinned Cooper Feltman (ND), 3:18; Tommy Link (Malvern Prep) maj. dec. Aiden Grogg (SV), 10-2; Tahir Parkins (Naz) dec. Chase Van Hoven (Brook Point, Va.), 10-3

120 : Marc Anthony McGowan (Blair Academy) pinned Jackson Albert (SV), 2:58; Cael McIntyre (BC) pinned Jason Athey (Pope John, N.J.), 1:46

126 : Hector Mateo (SV) pinned Brady Bartkowski (Salesianum, Del.), 1:13; Braxton Appello-Fries (Naz) pinned Nolan McHale (St. George’s, Del.), 0:35; Dante Frinzi (BC) pinned Chase Hontz (Faith Christian), 3:38; Jack Zaleski (Middletown South, Del.) pinned Jacob Wehr (ND), 0:37

132 : Brandan Chletsos (ND) maj. dec. Colt Schrader (Eastside, S.C.), 13-2; Dylan Knight (Caravel, Del.) dec. Cody Wagner (Faith Christian), 9-4; Ayden Rader (Naz) dec. Alex Forrester (Mercersburg Academy), 4-2

138 : Tyler Kasak (BC) pinned Daniel Sinclair (William Penn, Del.), 0:53; Jake Doone (Naz) by disqualification over Luke Dionne (Northfield Mount Herman, Mass.), 4:42; Jewell Williams (Jen dec. Travis Riefenstahl (SV), 7-2; Julian George (Christian Brothers Academy, N.J.) dec. Bryson Vaughn (ND), 11-8

145 : Christian Giltz (Perry, Ohio) dec. Keegan Ramsay (ND), 6-2; Nick Foster (Naz) pinned Thomas Ventivoglio (Bullis, Md.), 3:50; Charlie Scanlan (BC) pinned Ryan Kness (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 0:57; Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) tech. fall Thomier White (St. George’s, Del.), 17-2, 4:27

152 : Ty Whalen (Clearview Regional, N.J.) tech. fall Lincoln Hower (Faith Christian), 15-0, 2:18; Evan Maag (ND) dec. Josh Palmucci (Kingsway Regional, N.J.), 8-3; Dom Wheatley (Naz) dec. Sam Thompson (Perry, Ohio), 8-2; Ethan Wilson (W.T. Clarke, N.Y.) dec. Chris Arciuolo (SV), 5-3 SV; Trey Miletics (BC) maj. dec. Colin Loria (Xavier, Conn.), 17-8

160 : Holden Garcia (ND) dec. Stephen O’Neil (Seton Hall Prep, N.J.), 6-1; Braxton Lewis (Nansemond River, Va.) dec. Liam Scrivanich (SV), 7-3; Landon Muth (BC) maj. dec. Lincoln Shulaw (St. Francis DeSales, Ohio), 13-5; Luke Sugalski (Faith Christian) by forfeit over Tristan McIeer (St. Augustine, N.J.)

170 : Garrett Tettemer (ND) dec. Devaughn Baker (Caesar Rodney, Del.), 13-7; Jake Jones (SV) tech. fall Nick Banks (St. John’s College, D.C.), 17-2, 3:39

182 : Bryce Phillips (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.) dec. Joey LaPenna (ND), 7-4; Josh Negron (Sussex Central, N.J.), maj. dec. James DeLuise (BC), 10-2; Ty Pfizenmayer (SV) pinned Dom Iaquinto (Danbury, Conn.), 2:48

195 : Sonny Sasso (Naz) pinned Tiller Smith (Landon School, Md.), 0:35

220 : Thomas Stewart (Blair) pinned Nico Spezza (BC), 0:51

285 : Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg, Va.) by forfeit over Jack Marouchoc (SV); Noah Tusin (Waynesburg) pinned Mason Ludlow (ND), 4:22

Second round

106 : Nathan Desmond (BC) pinned Chris Thompson (Eastside, S.C.), 1:12; Ayden Smith (ND) by forfeit over Dom Marinilli (Northfield Mount Herman, Mass.); Anthony Mutarelli (Malvern Prep) pinned Cole Hubert (SV), 3:54

113 : Cole Campbell (BC) pinned Cole Moffett (Caesar Rodney, Del.), 0:30; Tahir Parkins (Naz) pinned Marco Alarcon (Don Bosco Prep, N.J.), 5:14

120 : Marc Anthony McGowan (Blair) dec. Gauge Botero (Faith Christian), 3-2; Adam Schweitzer (ND) dec. Evan Tallmadge (Brick Memorial, N.J.), 8-4; Cael McIntyre (BC) maj. dec. Michael Alexander (Uitah, Utah), 11-3

126 : Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, Va.) tech. fall Hector Mateo (SV), 22-6, 5:23; Brady Pruett (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) dec. Braxton Appello-Fries (Naz), 6-1; Damani Almodovar (St. Augustine, N.J.) dec. Dante Frinzi (BC), 5-4

132 : Ibrahim Ahmed (Blair) pinned Connor Nicholas (SV), 2:48; Brandan Chletsos (ND) pinned Lucca Stanziale (McDonogh, Md.), 0:23; Dylan Knight (Caravel, Del.) dec. Ayden Rader (Naz), 7-0; Ashton Campbell (BC) dec. Jack Thode (Milford, Del.), 4-2 SV

138 : Tyler Kasak (BC) pinned Brendan Hawley (Cape Henlopen, Del.), 0:34; Jake Doone (Naz) tech. fall Caden James (Lafayette), 20-5, 4:18; Max Stein (Faith Christian) pinned Dave Rosenfarb (St. Joseph’s Metuchen, N.J.), 0:52

145 : Nick Foster (Naz) dec. Brady Merkley (UIN), 8-5; Cale Roggie (St. Christopher, Md.) dec. Charlie Scanlan (BC), 5-0; Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian) pinned Arthur Ruud (Central Dauphin), 1:58

152 : Evan Maag (ND) pinned Shaymus McIntosh (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 2:24; Dom Wheatley (Naz) dec. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit, N.J.), 11-6; Joe Fisk (Archbishop Spalding, Md.) by inj. def. over Trey Miletics (BC), 0:25

160 : Holden Garcia (ND) dec. Liam Finn (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 9-2; Landon Muth (BC) maj. dec. Mitchell Allen (Perry, Ohio), 13-5; Owen Quinn (Malvern Prep) dec. Ryan Fairchild (Naz), 6-2; Sean Coughlin (West Springfield, Va.) dec. Luke Sugalski (Faith Christian), 4-3

170 : Daniel Williams (Lake Highland Prep, Fla.) dec. Noah Okamoto (Naz), 8-6; Jack Bobeck (Forest Park, Va.) maj. dec. Garrett Tettemer (ND), 11-2; David Barrett (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) dec. Luke Thomas (BC), 4-1; Jake Jones (SV) pinned Drew Simpson (Delaware Military Academy), 0:36

182 : Ty Pfizemayer (SV) maj. dec. Malachi Harriel (Jensen Beach, Fla.), 10-0

195 : Sonny Sasso (Naz) pinned Dominic Pallaria (Timberlane, N.H.), 0:43; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May Regional) pinned Nolan Berkenstock (ND), 1:59; Ty Csencsits (SV) dec. David Hughes (South County, Va.), 13-11; Auggie Warke (BC) pinned Luca Turturici (Delaware Military Academy), 0:32

220 : Chase Levey (Naz) by inj. def. over Dom Petracci (W.T. Clarke, N.Y.), 4:55; Cooper Kelley (Timberlane, N.H.) pinned Jared Blobe (ND), 2:41

285 : Sean Kinney (Naz) pinned Elijah Thompson (BC), 1:08; Cooper Rudolph (J.W. Robinson, Va.) dec. Leo Muzika (Faith Christian), 6-0

First-round consolations

126 : Wehr (ND) dec. Giordano (Fauquier, Va.), 6-1

132 : Wagner (Faith Christian) pinned Forester (Mercersburg Academy), 5:48

138 : Mancini (Hanover Park, N.J.) dec. Riefenstahl (SV), 11-4; Vaughn (ND) dec. Bottazzi (DePaul Catholic, N.J.), 9-4

145 : Ramsay (ND) pinned Fuccilli (Don Boscoe Prep, N.J.), 2:44; Markle (SV) pinned Coleman (Lafayette), 2:39

152 : Arciuolo (SV) maj. dec. Barford (St. Francis DeSales, Ohio), 14-2

Second-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) dec. Beading (St. Joseph’s Metuchen (N.J.), 6-0

113 : Alarcon (Don Boscoe Prep, N.J.) dec. Feltman (ND), 6-0; Danise (Hanover Park, N.J.) dec. Grogg (SV), 6-2

120 : Albert (SV) pinned Gibson (New Kent, Del.), 2:52; Botero (Faith Christian) maj. dec. Schoor (Central Dauphin), 12-0

126 : Frinzi (BC) pinned Tantawi (Hanover Park, N.J.), 0:41; Appello-Fries (Naz) by forfeit; Giordano (St. John Vianney, N.J.) pinned Wehr (ND), 2:56; Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Hoopes (Washington Township, N.J.), 9-5; Mateo (SV) dec. Foldes (Benedictine College Prep, N.J.), 9-4

132 : Rader (Naz) maj. dec. Broomall (Sussex Central, N.J.), 12-1; Laxton (Cleveland, Tenn.) maj. dec. Wagner (Faith Christian), 13-0; Borman (St. Augustine, N.J.) dec. Nicholas (SV), 9-4 SV

138 : Vaughn (ND) tech. fall Rosenfarb (St. Joseph Metuchen, N.J.), 17-2, 4:15

145 : Ramsay (ND) pinned Ruud (Central Dauphin), 2:07; Ivy (Lakeway Christian Academy, Tenn.) dec. Scanlan (BC), 5-3; Markle (SV) dec. Parker (Timberlane, N.H.), 8-5

152 : Hower (Faith Christian) pinned Pate (Downingtown West), 1:18; Dick (Uintah, Utah) by medical forfeit over Miletics (BC); Arciuolo (SV) dec. Copes (Milford, N.J.), 5-2

160 : Sugalski (Faith Christian) dec. Mattheu (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 2-0; Fairchild (Naz) maj. dec. Alexander (Pope John Paul), 10-1; Andel (James. A. Garfield, N.J.) dec. Scrivanich (SV), 6-5

170 : Thomas (BC) dec. Virelli (St. Augustine, N.J.), 8-4; Tettemer (ND) dec. Neal (Sussex Central, N.J.), 9-3; Okamoto (Naz) dec. Finck (St. Christopher’s, Md.), 7-0

182 : LaPenna (ND) pinned Karapenyan (St. John’s College, D.C.), 1:42; Deluise (BC) dec. Cuyler (Brentsville, Va.), 9-8

220 : Dyer (Caesar Rodney, Del.) pinned Spezza (BC), 0:39

285 : Ludlow (ND) pinned Meister (Caesar Rodney), 3:12

Round of 16

106 : Desmond (BC) pinned Marinilli (Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.), 0:32; Smith (ND) dec. Garretson (Archbishop Spalding, Md.), 5-2

113 : Walsh (Pope John, N.J.) dec. Campbell (BC), 13-10; Parkins (Naz) tech. fall Sciarrone (Seton Hall Prep), 17-1, 3:36

120 : McIntyre (BC) dec. Nogle (Mount St. Joseph’s, Md.), 7-2; Schweitzer (ND) pinned Saldate (Slam, Nev.), 2:27

132 : Campbell (BC) dec. Hood (Ponaganset, R.I.), 9-4; Chletsos (ND) maj. dec. Knight (Caravel, Del.), 13-1

138 : Kasak (BC) pinned Doone (Naz), 0:35; Stein (Faith Christian) tech. fall Williams (Jensen Beach, Fla.), 15-0, 5:14

145 : Foster (Naz) dec. Roggie (St. Christopher, Md.), 5-4; Fullmer (Malvern Prep) dec. Alderfer (Faith Christian), 6-3

152 : Maag (ND); Wheatley (Naz) dec. Boykin (Lake Highland Prep), 5-0

160 : Poore (Caravel Academy, Del.), dec. Muth (BC), 6-2; Garcia (ND) dec. Cannedy (Greenville, Tenn.), 2-0

170 : Jones (SV) by inj. def. over Baker (New Kent, Del.), 5:42

182 : Pfizenmayer (SV) pinned Dicampli (Sussex Tech, N.J.), 3:02

195 : Sasso (Naz) maj. dec. Schmidt (Blair), 16-5; Csencsits (SV) dec. Warke (BC), 3-2

220 : Levey (Naz) pinned Brown (Staunton River, Va.), 5:02

285 : Kinney (Naz) pinned Moehring (Wyoming Seminary), 4:46

Third-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) pinned Oljey (Timberlane, N.H.), 0:42

120 : Bah (Kiski) pinned Albert (SV), 2:55; Botero (Faith Christian) maj. dec. Cordrey (Sussex Central, N.J.), 12-2

126 : Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Curtis (Perry, Ohio), 4-1; Frinzi (BC) pinned Douglas (Loyola Blakefield, Md.), 2:34; Cottone (Shawnee, N.J.) dec. Appello-Fries (Naz), 4-0; Boddie (Potomac, Md.) pinned Mateo (SV), 2:59

132 : Rader (Naz) maj. dec. Beers (Central Dauphin), 10-1

138 : Vaughn (ND) pinned Roberts (Loudon County, Va.), 2:25

145 : Crawford (Wyoming Seminary) dec. Ramsay (ND), 10-4; Arnold (Staunton River, Va.) dec. Markle (SV), 7-3

152 : Palmucci (Kingsway Regional, N.J.) dec. Hower (Faith Christian), 4-1; Arciuolo (SV) dec. Barnes (Staunton River, Va.), 10-5

160 : Peake (Hunterdon Central, N.J.) dec. Sugalski (Faith Christian), 7-1; Fairchild (Naz) dec. O’Neil (Seton Hall Prep), 6-2

170 : Thomas (BC) tech. fall Borkowski (Downingtown West), 15-0, 3:17; Tettemer (ND) pinned Diaz (St. Peter Prep, N.J.), 4:14; Okamoto (Naz) pinned Kane (Sussex Tech, N.J.), 1:28

182 : LaPenna (ND) pinned Clark (St. George’s, Del.), 0:34; Castillo (Lower Cape May Regional, N.J.) dec. DeLuise (BC), 7-4

195 : Christie (St. Joseph Mertuchen, N.J.) pinned Berkenstock (ND), 0:55

220 : Makel (Waynesburg) dec. Blobe (ND), 2-1

285 : Muzika (Faith Christian) by med. fft. over Brosko (Haverford School); Thompson (BC) pinned Reynolds (St. Peter’s Prep, N.J.), 0:14; Ludlow (ND) dec. Stone (Washington Township, N.J.), 4-3, TB-2

Fourth-round consolations

106 : Hubert (SV) pinned Soto (Danbury, Conn.), 0:50

113 : Prado (Slam, Nev.) dec. Campbell (BC), 9-5

120 : Botero (Faith Christian) pinned Balzan (Shawnee, Del.), 1:54

126 : Hontz (Faith Christian) dec. Taylor (Kingsway Regional, N.J.), 3-2; Frinzi (BC) pinned Neal (Great Bridge), 0:49

132 : Rader (Naz) dec. Hood (Ponaganset, R.I.), 8-4, TB-2

138 : Doone (Naz) dec. Palmeri (Holy Spirit, N.J.), 4-1; Vaughn (ND) dec. Donnell (Malvern Prep), 10-4

145 : Alderfer (Faith Christian) tech. fall Arnold (Staunton River, Va.), 18-3, 3:40

152 : Maag (ND) dec. Arciuolo (SV), 3-2

160 : Peake (Hunterdon Central, N.J.) dec. Muth (BC), 5-2; Cox (Benedictine College Prep, N.J.) dec. Fairchild (Naz), 4-2

170 : Griffith (Sanford, Del.) dec. Thomas (BC), 8-3; Clark (Camden Catholic, N.J.) dec. Tettemer (ND), 5-1; Okamoto (Naz) dec. Wilfong (Charlotte Christian School), 7-1

182 : LaPenna (ND) dec. Gerish (DePaul Catholic, N.J.), 2-1

195 : Drumgo (Caravel Academy, Del.) dec. Warke (BC), 4-3

285 : Thompson (BC) pinned Nash (Great Bridge, Va.), 1:45; Ruppert (Cape Henlopen, Del.) pinned Ludlow (ND), 4:32; Muzika (Faith Christian) dec. Moehring (Wyoming Seminary), 6-2 SV

Team standings

1. Blair Academy 109 points; 2. Malvern Prep 108.5; 3. Delbarton, N.J. 99.5; 4. Bethlehem Catholic 91.5 (4 quarterfinals, 3 consolations); 5. Nazareth 85 (6, 3); 6. Lake Highland Prep 76.5; 7. Notre Dame-GP 74.5 (4, 2); 8. Perry, Ohio 66.5; 9. Wyoming Seminary 62.5; 9. Great Bridge, Va. 62.5; 14. Saucon Valley 53.5 (3, 1); 17. Faith Christian 46.5 (0, 4).

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

High School Wrestling: 3 Timesland wrestlers place top-7 at Beast of the East

NEWARK, Del. — Three Timesland wrestlers placed among the top seven in their respective weight classes Sunday at the Beast of the East Tournament at the University of Delaware. Christiansburg's Parker Ferrell finished fourth in the 220-pound division after reaching the winners bracket semifinals, where he lost to eventual...
HIGH SCHOOL
varsitysportsnetwork.com

Mount St. Joe places four wrestlers at Beast of the East

McDonogh and Spalding perform well; Loyola shutout of medals. Mount St. Joseph was the star of the Beast show for the Maryland teams this weekend at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. Loyola has been stealing the wrestling headlines in the early part of the season, even besting St. Joe at the Bauerlein Duals.
EDUCATION
Cape Gazette

Beast of the East is a meat grinder

Banged up at the Beast - The Beast of the East Invitational wrestling tournament at the University of Delaware is a great privilege for a grappler to test himself against the best without paying the $68K per year it costs to board at Blair Academy in North Jersey or fork over the $44K in tuition for Delbarton Day School or the $38K it costs to attend Malvern Prep. But seriously, the Beast is a meat grinder with many teams leaving with a banged-up lineup; ironically, the better you do, the more matches you wrestle. Wrestling fans tend to look at wrestlers as rubberized Gumbys, but all those matches take a toll on the body. Cape had seven wrestlers win a total of 21 matches at the Beast over two days, but no one placed: Mikey Frederick, 145 pounds, 4-2; Luke Bender, 152, 3-2; C.J. Fritchman, 160, 2-2; Carson Kammerer, 170, 3-2; Alex Taylor, 195, 4-2; Dalton Deevey, 220, 3-2; and Lucas Ruppert, 285, 3-2. Josh Negron, 182, of Sussex Central placed fourth, wrestling an incredible nine times and going 7-2. Negron lost 3-0 to eventual champion Kingsley Menifee and 1-0 to Josh Cordio of Nashoba Regional in the third-place match. Sussex Central freshman Malachi Stratton, 103, went 4-2 for the tournament. Delaware wrestlers placing in the top eight were Gabe Giampietro of Smyrna, 120, second; Luke Poor of Caravel, 126, fifth; Justin Griffith of Sanford, 170, fourth; Josh Negron of Sussex Central, 182, fourth; Max Agresti of Salesianum, 195, second; James Miller of Salesianum 220, eighth. The top three team scores were Blair Academy 269, Delbarton 226 and Malvern Prep 213. Delaware's top team scores were Caravel Academy 79.5, Smyrna 55, Sussex Central 52, Salesianum 47, Cape Henlopen 46, Sanford 27, Caesar Rodney 22, St. Georges 17, and Milford 16. There were 123 teams in the competition. Cape returns to the mats Wednesday, Dec. 22, wrestling at Caravel.
COMBAT SPORTS
NJ.com

Beast of the East 2021: Medalists, top eight finishers at every weight

NEWARK, Del. — When all was said and done, New Jersey wrestlers finished with 34 medals at the Beast of the East, one of the largest in-state tournaments in the nation. Blair and Delbarton both put five wrestlers each into the final round. All five Blair wrestlers won while Delbarton finished with one champion. Blair had nine total medalist while Delbarton had eight.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Morning Call

See some of the top Lehigh Valley wrestlers in action at these post-Christmas tournaments

All but two of the Lehigh Valley wrestling teams will be in action between Christmas and New Year’s at tournaments from Bethlehem to Chambersburg and Washington, New Jersey. Here’s a look at 10 wrestlers many area fans will be getting their first look at in person at area holiday tournaments: 1. Collin Gaj, Quakertown: The freshman 138-pounder is 5-1 with five bonus-point victories and a ...
WWE
FOX43.com

Saucon Valley with holiday ticket offer for 2022 USGA Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Christmas is right around the corner and so to is the 42nd Annual USGA Senior Open that is being held at famed Saucon Valley Country Club on their Old Course in the Lehigh Valley. The defending USGA Senior Open Champ is Manheim Township's own Jim Furyk. That could be a cool trip to see a huge name in the golf world. Sports Director Todd Sadowski talks with Tournament Director Mimi Griffin about the excitement of the approaching tournament.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Trentonian

Delaware Valley wrestling gives Hopewell Valley Fitz

HOPEWELL TWP. — Although we will get a much more accurate reading of where it stands when it takes on Group IV power Mt. Olive later in the week, things are looking up for the Delaware Valley High School wrestling team. Showing the type of balance and depth that...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Joseph
The Morning Call

Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE BOYS BASKETBALL Saucon Valley at Notre Dame GP, 6:45 Pen Argyl at Palisades, 6:45 Salisbury at Southern Lehigh, 6:45 Wilson at Pleasant Valley, 7 Honesdale at Stroudsburg, 7 Northern Lehigh at Palmerton, 7 GIRLS BASKETBALL Northern Lehigh at Palmerton, 5:30 Stroudsburg at Honesdale, 6:45 Northwestern at Catasauqua, 6:45 Notre Dame GP at Saucon Valley, 6:45 Palisades at Pen ...
PEN ARGYL, PA
The Morning Call

Beast of the East wrestling: Bethlehem Catholic’s Desmond, Kasak plus Nazareth’s Sasso earn titles

Nathan Desmond had a more enjoyable Beast of the East tournament than the week before at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, and it had nothing to do about where he placed. “The reality was after dropping a heartbreaker last week in the [Ironman] finals,” the Bethlehem Catholic freshman said, “I had to approach this tournament differently. It was about having more fun this time instead of worrying about ...
NAZARETH, PA
The Morning Call

High school golf: Here are The Morning Call top players of the year

It was another stellar year on the links for Lehigh Valley golfers. There was plenty of postseason drama, including a playoff for the EPC title between friendly rivals Matt Vital of Liberty and Emmaus’ Matt Zerfass, and a District 11 Class 2A playoff between Palmerton teammates Tyler Hager and Connor Reinhard with a PIAA berth on the line. Liberty and Palmerton repeated as league and district ...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy