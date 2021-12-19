ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

Christmas gas prices could set new all-time high, GasBuddy says

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas gas prices could reach a new all-time high in 2021, according to projections from GasBuddy .

As it stands, the priciest Christmas on record was in 2013, with an average price of $3.26 per gallon. However, that could change in 2021 if gas prices remain anywhere near their current rates.

According to GasBuddy data, the average price of gas in the U.S. was $3.32 on Friday, but analysts say there is a chance it could drop to $3.25 by the holiday.

“While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25/gal on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021,” said Patrick De Haan,
head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While any drop in price is generally a positive sign, current prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon recorded this time last year. It’s a good thing Santa’s sleigh runs off reindeer.

