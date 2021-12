War! Daryl's (Norman Reedus) ex Leah (Lynn Collins) is out for blood when The Walking Dead returns in 2022 with the second part of Season 11. October's midseason finale, "For Blood," ended with Leah turning on Pope (Ritchie Coster) and blaming his murder on the enemy: Daryl. Taking the reins of the Reapers as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) marches on Meridian, Leah launches a hwacha and fires rocket-powered arrows at Daryl's friends on the battlefield below. As the first part of the expanded Final Season leaves off with a cliffhanger and the fates of Maggie, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) up in the air, see what's ahead when The Walking Dead returns February 20 on AMC.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO