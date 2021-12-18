‘Saturday Night Live’ Scrambles to Contain Omicron Threat to Deliver Last Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live, which first aired in 1975, is the longest running variety show in the United States. The show has brought countless comedians and actors into the spotlight and started careers that went onto perform in many great films and shows. Until the ’90’s the show was mostly dominated by men, which reflected the entertainment industry throughout the decades, but this has drastically changed as of recent years. Gilda Radner has been the incredibly talented blueprint for SNL characters of both sexes, with a malleable face and a wide range of characters. The original cast member from the ’70’s created unforgettable characters like Roseanne Roseannadonna and went on to have a successful career in films like The Woman in Red and Movers & Shakers. The women of SNL play their parts so well, that even roles typically cut-out for men are up for grabs. Current cast member Chloe Fineman had the chance to show off her impression of Timothée Chalamet during the quarantine episodes of SNL, where Fineman portrays Chalamet teaching a “Masterclass” about fashion to which he talks about the several ways to wear a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt. Another character who could not be played by any other cast member is Justin Bieber played by Kate McKinnon. McKinnon dressed as a tattooed Bieber in white Calvin Klein underwear and a tank top to play Bieber as a spoof of his Calvin Klein underwear ads. The sketch is funny simply because America saw Bieber grow up from boyhood to adulthood and it is strange to think he is an underwear model, but the part that is truly remarkable is McKinnon’s impression of the young Canadian pop star. Currently still on the roster at SNL are a number of extremely talented cast members like Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villaseñor, Sasheer Zamata and of course Kate McKinnon.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO