Public Safety

School Shooting TikTok Challenge Puts Authorities on High Alert

By Lilian Scott
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool districts in the U.S. have been on high alert a week before Christmas following reports of potential threats from a viral school shooting TikTok challenge. After the deadly Michigan school shooting in late November, a crackdown on potential gun attacks has been on the rise. Some schools have even canceled...

ocscanner.news

HOWELL POLICE ON HIGH ALERT AFTER SNAPCHAT OF SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT

HOWELL: Howell Township Police said they were made aware of the attached SnapChat post circulating around social media. The Snapchat says HHS SHOOTING 12/10/2021. Although the reference is not specific, since the initials are that of Howell High School, police have initiated an investigation into the origin of this post. This includes an emergent order being issued to social media companies for account information. Howell Police are actively investigating. If you have any information please call Howell Police.
HOWELL, NJ
Deseret News

East High student with gun arrested as schools remain on alert due to TikTok trend

An East High student was arrested Friday as police and school districts across Utah remained on heightened alert due to a disturbing nationwide TikTok trend. Vague threats of school violence that were to happen on Friday have been spread on the social media platform nationwide. And while investigators say there is no evidence the threats are credible, school districts have taken extra precautions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hudson Reporter

Dickinson High School put on alert after threats of violence

Jersey City police were notified of multiple threats of violence that circulated throughout the week. Dickinson High School in Jersey City was put on alert after threats of violence circulated. A threat made towards students resulted in the arrest of a student on Monday, while another case was revealed to have been not associated with the school, according to city officials.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Rapid rise in COVID cases puts school districts on high alert

The rapid rise in COVID cases is putting school districts across the region on high alert. Some have even returned to remote learning ahead of the holiday break. Students leaving the Carmel High School building Thursday brought everything they'll need for remote learning until the new year. It's a dauntingly...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
CBS San Francisco

Bay Point Man Gets Prison For Threats To Lawmakers, Journalists During January 6 Capitol Attack

BAY POINT (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa County man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of threatening dozens of people, including members of Congress and journalists, over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, 36-year-old Robert Lemke of Bay Point was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to making threatening interstate communications. Court documents said Lemke sent threatening messages to about 50 people, including lawmakers and reporters, along with their families, over saying that President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential...
BAY POINT, CA
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION

