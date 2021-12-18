RuPaul's Drag Race stars' show We're Here has future revealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race has unveiled its slate of guest judges with some new and returning faces set to help determine America’s Next Drag Superstar. Set to join RuPaul, Mihcelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews in Season 14, which will premiere on Friday, Jan. 7th, are Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Dove Cameron, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa and Dulce Sloan. Also set to make appearances throughout the season are Jennifer Lopez, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina and Leslie Jordan. The 14 queens vying for the crown and a grand prize of $100,000 are Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis(Fayetteville, Ar), Orion Story, and Willow Pill. RuPaul’s Drag Race, fresh off a successful Emmys season, is produced by World of Wonder productions, with RuPaul serving as host. Post-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following the flagship series’ return at 9:30 Pm Et/Pt on VH1. Watch a trailer for the upcoming season above.
