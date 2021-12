Police intervene as fans clash at Paris FC’s game with Lyon on Friday.

French officials to act after latest violence

The French Football Federation has pledged a firm response after Friday’s French Cup game between Paris FC and Lyon was abandoned due to crowd trouble. The disorder was the latest in a series of incidents marring French football this season. “It’s disastrous,” said Federation president, Noël Le Graët. “It’s shameful to see a match degenerate like this. We must know who these madmen are and where they come from. Decisions will be made quickly.” Lyon have banned their fans travelling to away games until further notice. Reuters

Stopping Salah is key to success, says Conte

Antonio Conte says Spurs will be focused on Mohamed Salah as they host Liverpool today. Conte’s side go into the game after a two-week break during which they had three games called off due to coronavirus. “Salah is one of the best in the world,” he said. “I remember when he played in Italy, since then he’s improved in an incredible way. We want to cause Liverpool problems, but we’ll also face difficulty: there wlll be moments in the game we must be ready to suffer.” PA Media

Rotherham stay top thanks to Barlaser

Daniel Barlaser scored the only goal as Rotherham beat Cambridge 1-0 to remain top of League One. The midfielder broke the deadlock in the second half, set up by Chiedozie Ogbene. James McClean hit a late winner for second-placed Wigan to beat Oxford 3-2, while Sunderland, in third, came from behind to draw 1-1 away to Ipswich. PA Media

Owner Rupp rejects Bradford takeover bid

The Bradford owner, Stefan Rupp, has stated the League Two club is not for sale after rejecting an offer from the WAGMI Group. Rupp said he rejected the bid from the cryptocurrency-based group because his “first and most important responsibility is to protect the club and safeguard its long-term future”. PA Media