New York City this week became the largest municipality in the country to allow people who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The city council approved a measure by a wide margin to allow 800,000 adult noncitizens to vote for mayor, city council, comptroller, public advocate and borough leaders. The measure requires noncitizens to have lived in New York City for at least 30 days and have a work permit. They will not be able to vote in state and federal elections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO