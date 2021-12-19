ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, new LA County cases double amid omicron spread

By ALEX WIGGLESWORTH
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in California as the omicron variant spreads, combining with a holiday wave of the delta strain to spark concerns of yet another surge that could strain the state’s health-care system. There were 3,589 COVID-19 patients in the state’s...

The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Healthcare Workers In California Will Be Required To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid growing daily case rates of COVID-19 and increased hospitalizations, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot. The announcement came on his social media channels with the post on Twitter saying, “California will require healthcare works to get a COVID-19 booster. Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.” Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Dog Flu Spreading In Southern California; ‘Just a Matter of Time’ Until It Hits Bay Area

By Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea The canine flu is now rapidly spreading in Southern California. Bay Area experts tell us it is only a matter of time before this virus moves further north into the Bay Area. Roughly 800 confirmed and suspected cases are reported. Seven dogs have died so far. Canine flu is highly contagious and it’s often misdiagnosed. The Lacher family in Southern California almost lost their dog and wanted to share their story with KPIX 5 and the Bay Area viewers. Brian Lacher always wanted a puppy, and the pandemic was the perfect time to get one. An adorable golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smobserved.com

Arrest of Vicente Fernandez Memorial Shooter; 11 Antifa Members Charged in anti-Trump Riot; One Woman Accused of Stealing $300k in Merchandise; LA Speed Laws to Change and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Judge stops LAPD union's request to nix COVID vaccine mandate. The union representing LAPD officers lost a round Monday in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees - with a judge denying its members' request for a preliminary injunction against the directive. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city's testing contractor, Bluestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Households Receiving Assistance Have Until Dec. 30 To Get A $50 Discount On Internet Service

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Struggling residents in Los Angeles County can get a discount of up to $50 a month off their internet bills – but only if they apply by Dec. 30. Recently graduated High School senior Johanna Lopez, 18, sits with laptop in her bedroom in Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2021. – The twin health and economic crises caused by the pandemic in the United States have forced some teenagers to take on odd jobs, mostly in the fast food industry, while trying to keep up with the demands of virtual schooling.Educators say many students have fallen...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What's Canceled or Changed Over the COVID Omicron Variant Surge in LA

As viruses spread for the winter season, and the threat of a "twindemic" looming, it's like flashback Friday for Southern California residents seeing holiday events canceled or changed to virtual-only celebrations. In Los Angeles County, health officials say there has been a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections, with more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

As LA’s COVID-19 Cases Surge, More Restaurants Announce Temporary Closures

Los Angeles County — and indeed California at large — is beginning to feel the early effects of what is likely to be another COVID-19 winter surge, spurred on by the newer and highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Times has called the forecast “grim” for the coming months as LA County pushed past 3,500 new cases on Sunday, December 19, a more than three-fold increase from the week before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Despite New Wave Of Infections, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Dr. Barbara Ferrer Say Another Lockdown Not Likely

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, a statewide mask mandate is back in place, and with holiday plans in doubt again – could we see the return of another specter of the pandemic, the dreaded lockdown? Local city officials like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says they don’t anticipate another lockdown even as yet wave of infections washes over the pandemic-weary population. “I don’t see a lockdown,” Garcetti said. “I think we’re so much better protected than we were. I do think that restrictions such as masking indoors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Records Fifth Straight Day With Over 3,000 COVID Cases As Omicron Takes Hold

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the fifth straight day, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, as officials continue to contend with the easily transmissible Omicron variant. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: A women receives instructions on how to administer the Covid test at a Covid test at Union Station on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) L.A. County reported 3,052 new cases and another 25 deaths from the disease. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3% as of Tuesday, up from 1.2% two weeks ago. According to state figures, there were 770 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Wednesday morning. That’s up more than 200 from a month ago, when there were 551 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 22. Of the 770, 166 patients were being treated in intensive care. The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases identified in L.A. County also rose above 100 on Tuesday. RELATED: With Spike In Omicron Infections About To Converge With The Holidays, COVID-19 Booster Shots In Higher Demand
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 20,194 new cases, largest one-day increase since before Labor Day

Florida reported 20,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily number since Sept. 1, pushing the 7-day average over 10,000, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The 7-day average for new cases is 10,904 as of Wednesday, the highest level since Sept. 14. The testing positivity rates also continued to climb, passing 13% in Broward and Miami-Dade counties and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 in Florida: State reports 12,915 new cases as positivity rate soars over 11% in Broward, Miami-Dade counties

Florida reported 12,915 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as testing positivity rates soared to near or over 10% in South Florida’s three counties for the first time since the summer delta wave was subsiding, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The surge in new cases has been driven by a rush to get tested ahead of the holidays and as the omicron variant becomes the ...
FLORIDA STATE

