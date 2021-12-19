California COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, new LA County cases double amid omicron spread

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the fifth straight day, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, as officials continue to contend with the easily transmissible Omicron variant. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: A women receives instructions on how to administer the Covid test at a Covid test at Union Station on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) L.A. County reported 3,052 new cases and another 25 deaths from the disease. The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3% as of Tuesday, up from 1.2% two weeks ago. According to state figures, there were 770 COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals as of Wednesday morning. That’s up more than 200 from a month ago, when there were 551 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 22. Of the 770, 166 patients were being treated in intensive care. The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases identified in L.A. County also rose above 100 on Tuesday. RELATED: With Spike In Omicron Infections About To Converge With The Holidays, COVID-19 Booster Shots In Higher Demand

