Otto Porter's Injury Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

Otto Porter has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without many key players.

One of their key players that will be out is Otto Porter, who has been ruled out for the game with an foot injury.

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA right now with a 24-5 record in their first 29 games of the season, and are a half-game over the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Raptors, they are 13-15 in their first 28 games of the season, and will have to fight to make the play-in tournament in a deep Eastern Conference.

