Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Nets

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Orlando Magic are in Brooklyn, New York, to play the Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Magic can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Magic are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA with a 5-25 record.

They have an abundance of intriguing young players, but are clearly in a rebuilding mode after trading both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic last season.

As for the Nets, they are the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record in their first 29 games of the season.

However, they will be without many key players for this game.

