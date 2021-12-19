ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton

Holidays By Request V

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of NHPR's 40th Anniversary we asked for your favorite songs from the 80s, 90s, and today. 1) Christmas In the Motor City , Was (Not Was) (1981) 2) Navidad in Panama, Gilberto Santa Rosa - requested by Trudee in Keene. 3) Thank God It's Christmas, Queen -...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Most Streamed Christmas Songs on Spotify by State

With Christmas just around the corner, it is nearly impossible to turn on the radio or walk into a store and not hear a holiday song playing. From new Christmas albums from singers like Kelly Clarkson to classic earworms like “This Christmas” from Donny Hathaway, it seems like every musician has written a holiday tune or delivered a rendition of a beloved song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Wrapping#The Spirit Of Christmas#Hanukkah#Nhpr#Durutti Column#Nrbq#Cont#Coal Train#Santa Baby#Weezer Thank
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Morphine Drummer Billy Conway Dead at 65

Drummer Billy Conway, whose work with revered Nineties group Morphine blended jazz, blues, and rock into a critically-acclaimed amalgam, died on Sunday at the age of 65. Conway’s friend and bandmate Jeffrey Foucault confirmed the musician’s death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer. “We are devastated to learn that our brother, Morphine drummer Billy Conway, has passed, finally succumbing to cancer after a long fight,” the band Vapors of Morphine, who Conway performed with alongside other former members, wrote on Facebook. “Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.” “Billy Conway was one of the best...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Willie Nelson
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Says “Hard Candy Christmas” Isn’t Actually A Christmas Song

Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” is a classic. At least, I always thought it was. Apparently, Dolly never considered it to be about Christmas at all: “It’s kind of funny that people think it’s a Christmas song, and it’s really not. It’s really just about people having hard times and saying, ‘It’s like a hard candy Christmas,’ like when you’re so poor that all you get for Christmas is a piece of hard candy.” Of course, the song was originally […] The post Dolly Parton Says “Hard Candy Christmas” Isn’t Actually A Christmas Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
NHPR

NHPR wins international recognition for “One Couple's Story of Isolation and Love in a Nursing Home” a pandemic love story

New Hampshire Public Radio’s “Pandemic Diaries: One Couple's Story of Isolation and Love in a Nursing Home” was one of the 2021 winners in the prestigious Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Every year The Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation awards (nicknamed the "Oscars of Radio") recognizes...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Best alternative Christmas songs, from Bob Dylan to The Kinks

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...
MUSIC
The Bulletin

From taralli to Cowboy Cookies: A few of Eastern Conn.'s most popular holiday cookies

Crunchy, cakey, soft or gooey? Cookie season is here, and the sweet treat pleases all ages, from children to Old St. Nick himself. Even if you’ve had a big holiday meal and more sides you can imagine, there’s still room in your belly for a few cookies. While many places sell cookies in one form or another, we’ve decided to check in with some local bakeries to see what their most popular holiday cookies are this time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy