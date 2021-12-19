ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden to address country’s COVID-19 fight Tuesday as cases spike

By Melissa Klein
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden will announce a new plan to tackle rising COVID-19 cases. Pacific Coast News / Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP

President Biden on Tuesday will address “the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19,” press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday.

The president “will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” Psaki wrote.

The remarks will come as “the country sees rising cases amid the growing Omicron variant,” she noted.

More Americans are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 this holiday season as Omicron has surged in recent days.

The president warned Thursday that those who won’t get vaccinated will experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”

He also urged those who are vaccinated to get booster shots.

