President Biden to address country’s COVID-19 fight Tuesday as cases spike
President Biden on Tuesday will address “the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19,” press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday.
The president “will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” Psaki wrote.
The remarks will come as “the country sees rising cases amid the growing Omicron variant,” she noted.
The president warned Thursday that those who won’t get vaccinated will experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”
He also urged those who are vaccinated to get booster shots.
