'There needs to be a quick and devastating take down': Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) colluded on a way to discredit an alternative plan to deal with COVID from a group of experts, released emails reveal.

The emails, some of which were tweeted out on Saturday by Phil Magness, senior research faculty and interim research and education director at the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), show Fauci and Francis Collins attempting to coordinate a 'devastating takedown' of the Great Barrington Declaration.

AIER, a libertarian think tank, sponsored the declaration, which largely abandons lockdowns in favor of a herd immunity strategy that allows life to return to normal.

In an October 8 email from Collins to Fauci, the head of the NIH calls the GBD the work of 'three fringe epidemiologists' that 'seems to be getting a lot of attention.'

Collins adds that 'there needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don't see anything like that online yet - is it underway?'

Later in the day, Fauci sends Collins a Wired op-ed that refutes the notion of herd immunity stopping the pandemic.

Collins then sends Fauci an op-ed in The Nation also trashing the GBD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJJwG_0dQjpHeF00
An email from NIH Director Francis Collins telling Anthony Fauci that there needed to be a 'devastating published take down' of the Great Barrington Declaration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NirHd_0dQjpHeF00
Later in the day, Fauci sends along a piece from wired that Fauci said 'debunks this theory,' which relies heavily on ending lockdowns and herd immunity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXzLq_0dQjpHeF00
Fauci sends him along another op-ed from The Nation Magazine trashing the Great Barrington Declaration

A few days later, Collins emails Fauci a Washington Post op-ed he's quoted in headlined 'Proposal to hasten herd immunity to the coronavirus grabs White House attention but appalls top scientists.'

Collins - working under former President Donald Trump at the time - said 'my quotes are accurate but will not be appreciated in the [White House].'

Fauci responds: 'They are too busy with other things to worry about this. What you said was entirely correct.'

Later, Gregg Gonsalves - the writer of The Nation op-ed - sends Collins an email thanking him with a subject line that includes saying legendary AIDS activist Larry Kramer 'would be proud.'

Collins responds with a smiley face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrfAL_0dQjpHeF00
A few days later, Collins emails Fauci a Washington Post op-ed he's quoted in headlined 'Proposal to hasten herd immunity to the coronavirus grabs White House attention but appalls top scientists'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRl7u_0dQjpHeF00
Collins is later thanked by Gregg Gonsalves, who wrote the op-ed trashing the GBD in The Nation

The GBD - authored by previous DailyMail.com contributor Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of the University of Oxford and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, calls for individuals at significantly lower risk of dying from COVID-19 – as well as those at higher risk who so wish – to be allowed 'to resume their normal lives.'

That would mean allowing people in low risk groups to go to offices, hang out in bars and restaurants and go to sporting and entertainment events.

The centerpiece of the declaration, according to Dr. Bhattacharya, is a call for increased focused protection of the vulnerable older population, who are more than a thousand times more likely to die from COVID infection than the young.

The declaration makes no mention of social distancing, masks, tracing, or long-term Covid cases but suggests that increased infection of those at lower risks would build herd immunity.

Bhattacharya tweeted in response to the emails: 'So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government. Discussion and engagement would have been a better path.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdB0P_0dQjpHeF00
Drs Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford University and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, the main authors of the Great Barrington Declaration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5Vum_0dQjpHeF00
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abynQ_0dQjpHeF00
Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under both Presidents Trump and Biden Francis Collins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJ2lY_0dQjpHeF00
Phil Magness, Senior Research Faculty and Interim Research and Education Director at the American Institute for Economic Research

The emails - which happened while Fauci and Collins were working under President Trump - come as President Biden continues to struggle with the explosion of the Omicron variant across the country.

Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday to announce new Covid measures to fight the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant.

It's anticipated that he will go beyond his already revealed 'Winter Plan' and address booster shots, lockdowns and mask mandates.

Earlier this month Biden announced a Covid plan to battle the virus throughout the colder months, which included booster shots for all adults, vaccinations for kids in efforts to keep schools open and expanding free at-home Covid testing.

As of Saturday morning, there were 830 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant confirmed by DNA sequencing across the country, a 97 percent increase from Friday morning's tally.

In reality, the true number of Omicron cases is much higher, as only 1 to 2 percent of all cases are sequenced for variant markers, but the testing data shows a disturbing national trend.

The CDC estimates that Omicron accounts for at least 13 percent of all new cases in New York, which on Saturday recorded its highest single-day tally of new Covid-19 cases ever at 29,908 - breaking its previous record of 21,027 set just one day earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgkIj_0dQjpHeF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cu3nJ_0dQjpHeF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoCGf_0dQjpHeF00

'The winter Covid-19 surge is here,' warned New York Governor Kathy Hochul, urging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

Though New York's hospitalizations, which tend to lag new cases, remain below their peaks, they have climbed 25 percent in the past two weeks, straining the state's healthcare system.

Testing has now confirmed the presence of Omicron in every US state except for Oklahoma, Montana, North and South Dakota, Indiana, and Vermont, though the eventual confirmation of the highly transmissible variant in every state now seems assured.

Robin
3d ago

fauci and all his cohorts need to be stripped of all his/their medical degrees licenses for gross malpractice, arrested for the deaths of millions and fined hugh sums to reimburse the families of covid

20
NVmike
2d ago

🖕Fauci and his American Marxist handlers!!! it's over folks Freedom loving Americans are now understanding what's at stake with the American Marxism movement

16
Diana Mishler
3d ago

His lies evident in emails have been shown over and over but keep getting dismissed. I don't understand how that keeps happening.

21
