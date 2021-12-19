ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh-cut Christmas trees in short supply this season

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP — Where are the fresh-cut Christmas trees?

That’s what some Alle-­Kiski Valley businesses are asking as fresh-cut trees are in short supply — or completely sold out, according to our news partners at Trib Live.

A large vacant lot has been empty for weeks at Kiski Garden Center in Allegheny Township. In previous years, it still would be offering a variety of Christmas trees from Indiana County.

“Normally, I’d have about 75 trees left at this time,” owner Dave Vargo said. “This year, all the trees were sold by Dec. 7.”

Vargo said he was able to obtain only about half of the 400 trees he typically stocks each holiday season.

