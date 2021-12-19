ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts join discussion about potential plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Plastic bag ban proposed for Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Experts weighed in on City Council’s proposal to ban plastic bags in Pittsburgh, a measure the legislation’s sponsor said will likely be held till next year, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger introduced the legislation, which would ban plastic bags in most scenarios and implement a fee for paper bags, in November.

Rather than using the standard plastic grocery bags, shoppers would need to bring their own reusable bags or, if they don’t have one, retailers would instead have to offer a recyclable paper bag for a fee of at least 15 cents, according to the proposed legislation.

The fee is meant to help retailers recoup the added cost of buying pricier paper bags instead of plastic, Strassburger said.

There would be exceptions for produce bags, meat packaging, pharmacy bags or bags used to wrap flowers or similar items. Garbage bags and pet waste bags would also be exempt.

Robert Shields
3d ago

Ban bags to save plastic, then switch to paper which will increase tree clearing and waste created while making paper products. Atta boy Dems.

WPXI Pittsburgh

