I can’t prove it but I think the Colts are going to shock the football world in a few weeks. I think they’re going to win the AFC South, an insane thought a not too long ago when the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans 34-31 in overtime, getting swept in the season series. Since then, the Titans have lost Derrick Henry and most recently have dropped three of their last four games. For the Colts, they’ve rattled off five wins in their last six games, seen Jonathan Taylor become a legit MVP candidate and have seen a once daunting schedule seemingly break their way.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO