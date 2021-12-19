ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Disney Media deal with YouTube TV

By KHGI
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago

On Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Disney Media#Abc Network#Ntv
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mediapost.com

After Weekend Blackout, YouTube TV, Disney Reach Carriage Renewal Deal

YouTube TV and Disney reached a distribution renewal agreement on Sunday — but only after a blackout that denied the Google-owned streaming TV app’s 4 million subscribers access to Disney-owned channels for nearly two days. The existing renewal agreement expired on Friday. The blackout began at midnight on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K., but producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year. Drama proved to be the most popular genre, accounting for 53% of export revenues, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. “I May Destroy You” and “It’s a Sin” were among the most popular titles. Factual shows accounted...
TV SHOWS
The Verge

YouTube TV loses ESPN, other Disney networks after failing to reach new deal

YouTube TV has failed to reach an eleventh-hour deal with Disney to keep more than a dozen Disney-owned channels on the live TV streaming service. As of December 18th, popular networks including ESPN and ABC have been removed from the service. As promised, YouTube TV has dropped its subscription to $50 per month as a direct result of the lost programming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Google

YouTube TV could lose Disney, ABC, & ESPN channels this week, price drop if deal not reached

YouTube TV just announced that Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and local ABC stations, might be dropped this week if a new contract is not signed. The current deal expires on December 17, 2021. Google says it wants Disney to “treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider – by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them.” This is a similar line from the NBC negotiations in late September.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Network India Completes Merger With Zee to Create Broadcast Giant

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have completed their merger to become India’s second-largest entertainment network by revenue and create a regional content giant covering film, TV and streaming. The two companies sealed their union, first announced Sept. 21, on Wednesday after signing definitive merger documents. The deal sees Sony Pictures Entertainment, the parent company of SPNI, hold a majority stake in the merged company, which will be publicly listed in India. The deal creates a company that oversees 75 linear TV channels, two well-established streaming services (SonyLIV and Zee5), two major film studios, a digital content studio (Studio...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
Primetimer

WATCH: Wheel of Fortune Contestant Loses an Audi on a Technicality

Once again, a technicality has cost a Wheel of Fortune contestant a major prize. On Tuesday's episode, Charlene Rubush advanced to the Bonus Round with $16,500 and was tasked with solving a puzzle in the "What Are You Doing?" category. With just five blank spots left on the board, Rubush guessed "Choosing the right card," but when she was met with silence, she adjusted, guessing instead "Choosing the right... word!"
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy