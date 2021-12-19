Disney Media deal with YouTube TV

Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have completed their merger to become India’s second-largest entertainment network by revenue and create a regional content giant covering film, TV and streaming.
The two companies sealed their union, first announced Sept. 21, on Wednesday after signing definitive merger documents. The deal sees Sony Pictures Entertainment, the parent company of SPNI, hold a majority stake in the merged company, which will be publicly listed in India.
The deal creates a company that oversees 75 linear TV channels, two well-established streaming services (SonyLIV and Zee5), two major film studios, a digital content studio (Studio...
