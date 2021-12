During the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion, Amber Portwood stormed off of the stage after her ex, Gary Shirley, broke the news that their daughter Leah was in therapy. Portwood, who has been adamant about wanting Leah to go to therapy so that they can work through their issues, wasn't pleased to hear this news for the first time on camera. The MTV personality did come back to the stage in the second part of the reunion, which aired on Tuesday night, and she had plenty to say to both Shirley and his wife, Kristina.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO