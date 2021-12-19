ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont's First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 Confirmed

By Colin Flanders
 3 days ago
Vermont has confirmed its first case of the highly contagious Omicron COVID-19 variant. The specimen was collected on December 8 from a Lamoille County resident in their 30s, the state health department said Saturday, adding that the individual was fully vaccinated and has been experiencing mild symptoms. “We knew...

uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Scott says 5% of unvaccinated Vermonters are ‘the problem’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday took aim at the 40,000 unvaccinated Vermonters with one of his most forceful warnings yet. “If you’re still unvaccinated, let me be clear -- you’ll be infected sooner or later, it’s just a matter of time,” Scott said.
VERMONT STATE
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
WCAX

Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire

Wildlife Watch: Vt. Fish & Wildlife chief settles into new job. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Chris Herrick is settling into his new role after being appointed to the post earlier this fall. Updated: 4 hours ago. Part 2 of our Darren Perron's interview with Maj. Gen. Greg Knight. Help...
VERMONT STATE
WKBN

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tests of Burlington Wastewater Suggest the Omicron Variant Has Arrived

The City of Burlington has found indications that the new Omicron COVID-19 variant may be spreading locally, Mayor Miro Weinberger's office announced Friday. The city's wastewater monitoring program has detected a "very limited" presence of mutations associated with the variant, which was first detected in South Africa last month and has since been confirmed in 39 states, including all of Vermont's neighbors.
BURLINGTON, VT
COVID-19 Tests Are the Hot Holiday Item This Year in Vermont

A mad rush for COVID-19 testing is under way in Vermont as residents scramble to determine whether they should gather with family and friends over the upcoming holiday weekend. Demand for rapid tests has vastly outstripped supply in recent weeks, emptying pharmacies and leaving workers unsure when they will be...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

Federal Government Sending Paramedics To New Hampshire, Vermont To Fight COVID Surge

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire and Vermont are among the six states who will receive emergency response teams to help them fight coronavirus, President Biden announced. The president released multiple initiatives Tuesday, to help states deal with the sudden surge of the Omicron variant. The response teams, which are also headed to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona, will be deployed immediately. Each team includes more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics. FEMA is also assembling hundreds of ambulances and medical teams that will help states move patients to other facilities if a hospital fills up. New Hampshire and Vermont each have 30 paramedics headed their way. Eight are headed to Maine. New Hampshire and Maine will also receive ventilators from the federal government. The Administration plans to send 330 to states around the country. Half a billion at-home, rapid tests will be purchased by the federal government and distributed for free this winter.
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

COVID cases climb in NY, begins to hit the Hudson Valley hard

With just one week before Christmas, the state’s fight against COVID-19 has taken a massive blow. Friday saw a record-setting day as more than 21,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. That's the most single-day cases recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
